Italy's Campi Flegrei, a highly seismic area near Naples in the southern Campania region, was shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was recorded in the early hours of Thursday 13 March. The quake was the same high intensity as the one last May - the strongest to hit Campi Flegrei in 40 years - and comes about a month after the area was struck by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.

Naples is the regional capital of Campania and is the third-largest city of Italy, after Rome and Milan. The city is situated between two areas of volcanic activity - Mount Vesuvius to the east and the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) to the northwest. The most recent eruption of Vesuvius occurred in 1944. In 1980 an earthquake damaged Naples and its outlying towns.

The Naples supervolcano, is known as Campi Flegrei, and is located west of Naples, Italy. It's part of the Campanian volcanic arc, which also includes Mount Vesuvius. The volcano has 24 hidden underground craters and is one of the top eight emitters of volcanic carbon dioxide worldwide.

Many people in and around Naples spent the night on the streets and in their cars on Thursday after an earthquake shook buildings and brought rubble crashing down. Power supply in parts of Naples was disrupted.In the nearby town of Pozzuoli, close to the quake's epicentre, one injured person was pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed house.

The tremor was followed by at least two weaker aftershocks. People have been seen leaving their homes and gathering on the streets of Naples, fearing more tremors. Photos later emerged showing one damaged house and a car with a smashed windscreen.

The Foreign Office hasn’t updated its travel advice for Italy meaning it is still safe to travel to the city of Naples. If you have holidays booked to the city it is advised to keep an eye on your airline information.