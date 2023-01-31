The pair have followed in their parent’s footsteps embarking on careers in acting, music and modelling

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her side of the story in her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story”.

Directed by Ryan White, it will see the former Playboy model and Baywatch star reveal never before seen photos and personal diary entries from her childhood.

The trailer shows interviews with Anderson’s two sons from her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Brandon Lee and Dyan Jagger have a lot to say about their mum, with the pair reportedly addressing her sex tape in the documentary, with her oldest son sharing that he would have been happier if she would have “made the money”.

So who are Pam and Tommy’s sons? Here’s everything you need to know about Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

Who is Brandon Thomas Lee?

Brandon Thomas Lee is the oldest son of Anderson and Lee.

Brandon Thomas Lee attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” (Photo: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old is an actor whose credits include Netflix’s Sierra Burgess is a Loser (2017), Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story (2020), and Cosmic Sin (2021). He has also starred in the revival of The Hills and TV series Tales in 2019, according to his IMDb.

In 2017 he shared with Interview that he wanted to “show people what I’m truly like.” He said: “There are a lot of misconceptions about the way we were raised—that we’re spoiled, or that we were given everything. But our friends can back this up: Dylan and I haven’t taken a dollar from our parents since we were in high school.”

Who is Dylan Jagger Lee?

Dylan Jagger Lee is the youngest son of Anderson and Lee. The 25-year-old has followed in the footsteps of his parents becoming both a musician and a model.

Dylan Jagger Lee attends Netflix’s ‘Pamela, a love story’ Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

He was previously part of the Midnight Kids but exited the group in January 2021 and has since joined a band called Motel 7.

Dylan began his modelling career in 2016, where he walked in the Saint Laurent show and has modelled for brands including Acne Studios, Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss and True Religion according to EWG management.

He has reportedly been dating Australian influencer Paula Bruss since 2018, with the pair attending the premiere for his mum’s Netflix documentary together.

What did her sons say about the sex tape?

Reported by The Sun, Brandon and Dylan discuss their mum’s sex tape in the Neftlix documentary.

Dylan explains: “Things would have been different if she had made money on that tape.” He continues: “But people made millions of dollars and she was like ‘no’ because she 100 per cent cared about her family being OK and me being OK.”

Whilst Brandon adds that he would have been happier if she would have “made the money”. He said: “I wish she would have made the money.” Adding: “She would have made millions of dollars if she had just signed the paper. Instead she sat back with nothing and watched her career fizzle into thin air. She was in debt most of her life.”

What have they said about the documentary?

Anderson’s sons have shown their support for her Netflix documentary, with eldest son Brandon sharing a post about it on Instagram.

In his caption he emphasised the importance of his “mother’s truth”, adding: “My hope is that this film will bring some closure to a very painful chapter in my mother’s life. I hope it brings her peace. This whole process has brought a newfound energy to my mother and I can’t wait to see what she does next. I think the sky’s the limit for this woman.”

Brandon also shared that he had worked on the documentary, sharing that he “couldn’t have asked for better partners on this. I am truly honored to have worked with such talented and professional people.”

Pamela Anderson (center) and her sons Brandon Lee (L) and Dylan Lee attend the Saint Laurent show at The Hollywood Palladium in 2016 (Photo: Getty Images)

What has Pamela Anderson said about her sons?

In an interview with People, Anderson revealed that it had been her two sons that “encouraged me to tell my story.” With Brandon reportedly being a producer on the Netflix documentary. Speaking about her eldest son Anderson said: “Brandon’s the businessman.” Adding: “He’s this fiery kind of kid. He’s just really creative.”

In another interview with People, she described her youngest son’s personality, explaining: “Dylan is more introspective and more Zen.” She continued: “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool.” Adding: “They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”

When can I watch Pamela: A Love Story?