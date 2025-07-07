Alcohol Awareness Week: Five Ways to Support Employees with Addiction

Team meeting

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

“Addiction remains a taboo even in workplaces that have made strides in addressing mental health and well-being. We, as businesses and leaders, have to break the stigma. We have to challenge the associated shame and create spaces where recovery is celebrated and not hidden.” - Serena Palmer

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The association between work culture and alcohol drinking is well known, from celebratory drinks at the end of the day to the complimentary beverages provided at corporate events. However, recent research from Bupahas shown that more than half of employees struggle with some form of addiction, including 15% with alcohol.

Today marks the start of Alcohol Awareness Week (7th-13th July), and with this year's theme being “alcohol and work”, there has never been a more pertinent time to open up a conversation on this important topic. Serena Palmer, executive coach, author, and talent strategist with personal experience of alcohol addiction, recognises the profound impact that alcohol addiction can have on both professional and personal life, and the vital role organisations play in supporting employees through this challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a long time, I was incredibly good at leading a double life. By day, I was a capable leader who was successful in my career. But by night, I was trapped in a cage of my own making as my drinking spiralled out of control. Fostering an environment where employees feel safe to talk about their relationship with alcohol, or where help is visible and easily reached can really make a world of difference in encouraging people to take the step towards support as early in their journey as possible,” says Palmer, author of Straight Outta Rehab, My Two Brains and Me, and founder of Serena Consulting.

Therefore, in recognition of Alcohol Awareness Week, Palmer has shared five ways organisations can support employees who might be struggling with alcohol addiction:

1. Foster Open Conversations and Share Personal Stories of Recovery

The first step in supporting people with addiction is to enable open conversations about it. Within organisations, leaders play a crucial role in encouraging dialogue about addiction and setting a positive, supportive example. By talking about addiction openly, you remove the associated shame by acknowledging that addiction is part of life, including corporate life. This is also why it’s important to invite individuals in recovery who can share their experiences as well as invest in coaching that supports awareness, empathy, and long-term cultural change within the workplace. Hearing real-life stories can help destigmatise addiction and provide hope, showing that recovery is possible. Make it a priority to create a culture where addiction is no longer seen as a taboo topic and can be discussed openly. This removes the shame and stigma that too often stop individuals from seeking the help they need.

2. Educate and Engage Your People

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is alcoholism? This may not be as easy to define as you think. The general perception of who and what an alcoholic is has barely moved on since the 1930s. Combine this with the myths about alcoholism (e.g., that you can't be an alcoholic if you hold down a job, or that it only affects certain demographics), and it creates a barrier not just for individuals in recognising their own struggles and seeking help, but also for those around them who may not correlate the image of their friend or loved one with that of the “typical” alcoholic. Organisations should proactively challenge these outdated stereotypes by providing education that highlights the diverse reality of addiction, including how it can affect successful professionals.

3. Integrate Addiction Support Into Mental Health Initiatives

Organisations should move beyond generic Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) where addiction resources are hidden away, and should instead actively include addiction as a visible part of mental health and well-being support structures. This would involve clearly signposting resources, promoting them during mental health awareness campaigns, and openly addressing addiction in internal communications to reduce stigma. Training management and those in HR to recognise the signs of alcohol misuse and engage in compassionate, confidential conversations is also crucial in legitimising an organisation's commitment to offering addiction support. By treating addiction with the same openness and seriousness as other mental health issues, organisations can create a safer, more

inclusive environment where employees feel supported to seek help without fear of judgement or consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Ensure Help Line & Support Resources Are Widely Available

Most companies use the back of the toilet cubicle door to place posters that read “Are you struggling with addiction?” Although the message itself is powerful, its placement - and the suggestion that this topic is hidden or unwelcome - undermines its effectiveness. This is often unintentional, but very much noted by those who are affected. A reminder of something they see as shameful, and the impression that the rest of the world sees alcoholism as shameful, too. Instead, put these posters in the staff rooms, kitchens, and shared spaces. Somewhere out in the open where staff pass frequently. A simple but very effective change of culture.

5. Train Leaders on Recognising Signs and Providing Support (Not Fixing)

As mentioned, leaders and senior staff play a major role in encouraging the conversation around alcohol awareness and creating a supportive and recovery-friendly culture, but they need to be trained to recognise that while they cannot "fix" an employee's addiction, they can create an environment that makes it easier for individuals to access help. This means being able to identify subtle behavioural or performance-related changes that may signal an issue, such as increased absenteeism, mood shifts, or declining productivity, and knowing how to respond with empathy and discretion. Training should also cover how to effectively signpost to internal or external resources such as EAPs, counselling services, or recovery organisations. When leaders are empowered with the right knowledge and tools, they can foster a culture of trust and understanding - one where seeking help is seen as a strength, not a weakness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end of the day, addiction isn’t just a personal issue - it’s a hidden epidemic in professional spaces. The executive world is full of ‘disappearing acts’; leaders who frame their struggles as burnout, when in reality, they’re battling addiction. This is where organisations have real power to make a difference - by creating inclusive, non-judgemental workplaces where employees feel able to ask for help when they need it most,” concludes Palmer.