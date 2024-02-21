The 10 best foods to eat when you are feeling stressed - and how they boost your mood
Life comes at you fast, and we can often find ourselves struggling.
Feeling stressed is just a natural part of life, but our reaction to it can come in comfort eating - which is seldom a healthy choice. In reality, burgers, pizza and the like will not make us feel any better, and will also burn a hole in your bank account.
Instead, why not try one of these 10 foods instead? They are scientifically proven to help with stress, and are pretty healthy too.
Blueberries
These tiny, vibrant berries are packed with antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which have been linked to improved cognitive function. Blueberries can help combat stress by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, promoting a sense of calm.
Salmon
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a nutritional powerhouse that supports brain health. Omega-3s have been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, making salmon an excellent choice for those looking to alleviate stress and improve overall mood.
Dark chocolate
Indulging in a small piece of dark chocolate can do wonders for your stress levels. Dark chocolate contains compounds that can help lower cortisol, the stress hormone, and trigger the release of endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones.
Nuts and seeds
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of stress-relieving nutrients like magnesium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients play a crucial role in regulating mood and reducing stress levels.
Leafy greens
Incorporating leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard into your meals provides a rich source of magnesium. Magnesium helps relax muscles and calm the nervous system, contributing to an overall sense of relaxation.
Greek yogurt
Probiotics found in Greek yogurt can positively impact the gut-brain connection, influencing mood and stress levels. The gut microbiome plays a significant role in mental health, and maintaining a healthy balance can contribute to a more resilient response to stress.
Camomile tea
While not a food, chamomile tea deserves a spot on this list for its calming properties. The antioxidants in camomile can help promote relaxation and alleviate symptoms of anxiety, making it an ideal beverage for winding down after a stressful day.
Oats
Complex carbohydrates, such as those found in oats, can increase serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in mood regulation, and a stable level of serotonin can contribute to a more balanced emotional state.
Avocado
Avocados are not only delicious but also rich in monounsaturated fats and potassium. These nutrients can help lower blood pressure and support cardiovascular health, contributing to an overall sense of well-being during stressful times.
Turmeric
The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Including turmeric in your diet can help combat inflammation in the body, potentially reducing symptoms of stress and promoting overall health.
