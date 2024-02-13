Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Valentine's Day approaches, the best gift you could give your significant other might be some washing powder, as a new survey has revealed the amount of time some men will wait before washing their towel - and the results are shocking.

That musty towel hanging up in their bathroom might have been there for longer than you think, with a survey from bathroom provider Showers To You revealing that men are five times more likely than women to wash their towels only once a year or less.

Not only is the thought of a towel being unwashed for that length of time quite alarming, but millions of households who put off washing their towel for long periods of time are putting themselves at risk of bacterial or fungal infections.

The survey asked 2,200 UK residents how often they cleaned their towels and found that many were reusing them for much longer than recommended before cleaning. The findings were shocking, with almost one in 10 UK residents (8%) surveyed only washing their bathroom towels twice a year, equating to over 4 million people and 5% of male responders stating they only wash their towel once a year.

Leicester and Glasgow were the cities where residents are most likely to go the longest without washing their bathroom towels. With over 4 in 10 (41%) admitting to only washing their towels every three months.

How often should you wash your towel?

Guidance recommends that bathroom towels should be washed after three to four uses. Repeatedly using towels with washing can lead to an environment that promotes the growth of bacteria and fungi and can also cause allergic reactions.

Dermatologist and Co-founder of PowerYourCurls.com, Dr. Hamdan Abdullah Hamed MBChB, explained: "It is crucial to maintain proper hygiene in our everyday routines, including the use and care of bathroom towels.

"Regular washing of bathroom towels is important to maintain cleanliness and reduce the risk of infections. Towels tend to accumulate moisture, creating an environment conducive to bacterial and fungal growth. Bacteria like staphylococcus aureus can lead to skin infections, while fungi like Candida yeast can cause issues like athlete's foot or yeast infections."

Dr Hamed continued: "Additionally, dirty towels may contain allergens that can trigger allergic reactions or skin irritations in sensitive individuals. Therefore, it is recommended to wash towels after every three to four uses to eliminate bacteria, dirt, dead skin cells, and allergens, ensuring optimal hygiene and minimising health risks."