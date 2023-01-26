Care will still be provided in the most urgent cases Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Thousands of physiotherapists in England have joined the ongoing industrial action in the NHS as they walk out today for the first time over pay.

Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) in 30 trusts will strike for 24 hours on Thursday 26 January. The action will be followed by a second walkout in England on 9 February while CSP members in Wales will stop work on 7 February.

NHS physiotherapists take part in a strike outside of St Thomas' Hospital on January 26, 2023 in London

It marks the first time members of the CSP have gone on strike and, as with other striking NHS staff, care will be provided in the most urgent cases, including for those with severe respiratory problems and some stroke patients. However, rehab work and discharge planning and community physio are expected to be disrupted.

The CSP said it has been calling for meaningful discussions over an improved deal since the summer, with the pay award given by the government being less than half the rate of inflation and the NHS experiencing a “disastrous workforce crisis” which it warned is badly damaging the ability of staff to deliver high-quality care.

The society said that despite government claims to be open to dialogue, no new offer has been tabled and physiotherapy staff will “reluctantly” take action.

Claire Sullivan, director of employment relations at the CSP, said: “The government’s strategy during this dispute has been simply inexplicable and is entirely to blame for these strikes.

“It is gratifying that the public recognises where the fault lies and strongly supports the actions our members are taking, but it is galling that they have been forced to do something none of them would ever want to do.

“The government must come to the table with something tangible that we can put to our members to prevent more strikes following if there is no progress.

“We are determined to secure a pay deal that helps our members cope with the cost-of-living crisis and helps the NHS recruit and retain staff to deliver the services that patients desperately need.”

She said the CSP has been pressing the government to hold talks about pay since last summer but had only been asked to a single meeting with other health unions, which lasted less than an hour.

A CSP spokesman said: “We have never dealt with this level of lack of engagement. It is extremely frustrating. Strike action is a last resort and this is the first time in our history that we have taken action over pay.

“Physiotherapy staff are working under extraordinary pressure due to workforce shortages and huge waiting lists and a pay offer that is half the rate of inflation is nowhere near enough.

“Failing to pay staff fairly will increase these pressures if people leave, causing greater stress for those who remain and longer waits for patients. The government must come back with a better deal to ensure we retain the staff we desperately need.”