7 top tips for the best autumn 2024 skincare routine, by a Cult Beauty expert. Stock image by Adobe Photos. | millaf - stock.adobe.com

Now that Autumn has arrived, our skincare routine needs an update - so we’ve asked a Cult Beauty expert for their best advice on how continue to get glowing skin, no matter what the weather.

Autumn is in the air and with the drop in temperature, your skin can be left feeling parched and in need of extra care.

With that in mind beauty expert Trifonia Asmar from Cult Beauty shares a few adjustments with NationalWorld which can help you maintain a radiant complexion all year long - even when the days get shorter and darker and it’s wet, windy and cold. Here’s seven ways to update your skincare routine for autumn with expert tips from Asmar:

Mix oil with moisturiser

Instead of switching to a thicker cream, supercharge your current moisturiser by adding a few drops of facial oil. This not only locks in moisture but also enhances the skin’s protective barrier. Try a nourishing oil like rosehip or squalane - ideal for sensitive and dry skin types. It’s a simple way to elevate your routine without the need for an entirely new product.

Skin icing

To combat morning puffiness and boost circulation, try “skin icing”, a quick cold compress or ice roller over your skin before applying any products. This helps tighten pores, reduce inflammation, and prepare your skin for better absorption of serums and creams. A cold jade roller or an ice facial roller stored in your freezer can work wonders.

Embrace overnight ‘moisture masks’

Transform your night-time moisturisers into an overnight moisture mask by applying a thicker layer before bed. This technique creates a barrier to prevent moisture loss while you sleep, leaving skin plumper and more hydrated by morning. Choose creams with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or shea butter to maximise the benefits.

Layer your lip care

As the temperature drops, lips can become dry and chapped. Instead of a simple balm, try layering lip care by starting with a lip scrub to exfoliate, followed by a nourishing serum or oil, and finish with a hydrating lip mask before bed. A three step routine can keep lips smooth and plump all season long.

Add probiotics to your skincare routine

You may think probiotics are just for your gut but think again. By incorporating probiotic infused products into your routine can help balance the skin's microbiome, reduce redness, and strengthen the skin barrier, all that's perfect for the autumn weather. Try probiotic serums or moisturisers to calm irritation and keep your skin resilient.

Opt for a lukewarm shower

Remember to care for the skin on your body too. While hot showers can be comforting, they strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Instead, opt for lukewarm showers to help maintain your skin's moisture balance. You can also switch to a gentler, hydrating cleanser to keep your skin soft, smooth, and well-nourished throughout the colder months.

Sunscreen is still a must

Even in autumn, sunscreen is non-negotiable. UV rays can penetrate clouds and cause damage to your skin, so it's crucial to maintain daily sun protection with SPF 30 or higher. Opt for sunscreens with added benefits, like formulas enriched with hydrating ingredients and antioxidants to shield against environmental stressors such as pollution and blue light. For a lightweight option, choose a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection without leaving a greasy finish, ensuring your skin stays protected and comfortable all season long.