Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi launches new Autumn beauty must-haves that are 89% cheaper than luxury and celebrity brands.

We all love a bargain and if you love beauty products as much as me,then the best bargain finds are the beauty buys in Aldi’s middle aisle. The budget friendly supermarket chain is well known for creating products inspired by high end luxury brands.

I recently tried the latest beauty products from Aldi including the Lacura Replenish Ultra Hydrating Shampoo, Lacura Replenish Ultra Hydrating Conditioner, Tinted Lip Oils and Peptide Lip Treatments with prices starting from just £2.99. So how do they compare to the big named brands?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lacura Replenish Ultra Hydrating Shampoo and Lacura Replenish Ultra Hydrating Conditioner £4.49 each

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi - Lacura Replenish Ultra Hydrating Shampoo and Lacura Replenish Ultra Hydrating Conditioner £4.49 each | Aldi

The new Lacura Replenish Ultra Hydrating Shampoo and Lacura Replenish Ultra Hydrating Conditioner were inspired by Kérastase. The shampoo and conditioner is perfect if you have dry hair as it's deeply hydrating and nourishing. I really noticed a difference in my hair after using the Aldi products after just a few days. This is definitely a product range I would love to see Aldi stock longer than just a special buy - so if you see it in store stock up now.

Lacura Tinted Lip Oils £3.99 each

Aldi | Aldi

I am yet to try Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty lip oil, however what I will say is they will have to be pretty outstanding to take me away from the Lacura Tinted Lip Oils. At first look, the colours intimidated me - these days I prefer a more more natural look so bright lip glosses and red lipstick are a no for me.

But these are ‘Lip Oils’ which means they hydrate your lips and give a touch of shine and tint of colour without being too heavy or sticky. The cruelty-free and dermatologically tested range come in three different tint shades including: Pink Rose berry Bliss and Merlot Moment. This is definitely a product I’ll be telling all my girlfriends to buy before they sell out.

Lacura Peptide Lip Treatments £2.99 each

Lacura Peptide Lip Treatments £2.99 each | Aldi

As someone who suffers with severely dry lips I'm always happy to try a new lip treatment. The Lacura Peptide Lip Treatments from Aldi were inspired by Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand Rhode. The colourless treatments are specially formulated with Shea Butter, Peptide, and Capuacu and come in three different flavours: unscented, watermelon, and my favourite salted caramel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love slathering them on my lips throughout the day and putting it on before bed to let them treat my lips whilst I sleep. You can literally have all three for less than £10 compared to the celebrity alternative which is £18 for just one.

All beauty products are available to shop in Aldi stores across the UK now.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now