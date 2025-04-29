Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Experts have waded in over an oil that some claim can speed up hair growth, make hair thicker, prevent hair loss, and even reverse baldness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hair loss is a hot topic and so it’s unsurprising that hair care trends frequently spring up across social media. However, experts have recommended caution over one particular TikTok trend which is claimed can reverse baldness.

Posts on the short video platform are saying rosemary oil can speed up hair growth, make the hair thicker, prevent hair loss, and even reverse baldness, but there have also been anecdotal reports of rosemary oil potentially causing hair loss. So Longevita Hair Transplant decided to ask its experts for their verdict on this seemingly natural method of giving locks a boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Gizem Seymenoglu, a London-based hair loss specialist, warns improper usage of rosemary oil can in fact cause hair loss instead of hair growth. “Many people apply rosemary oil to their scalps hoping to get the same results as minoxidil, but as with anything, improper use can do more harm than good,” she says.

“If you use undiluted rosemary oil to a healthy scalp or make the mistake of applying it to an already irritated scalp, it can potentially harm the skin of your scalp as well as your hair and, in rare cases, result in direct shedding of your hair strands. So, be careful.”

Dr Cagla, a hair transplant surgeon with Longevita, agreed, recommending a teaspoon of carrier oil mixed with 2 to 3 drops of rosemary to balance its effects. Two to three 30-minute applications of rosemary oil per week should be enough, she says.

Experts have waded in over an oil that some claim can speed up hair growth | Canva

Dr Gizem warned against overusing the oil in hopes that it might somehow speed up the hair growth cycle: “Moderation is key, and it’s actually better for you if you start with a small amount of rosemary oil and then gradually increase the frequency and duration of its usage. If you use too much of it, it can clog your hair follicles, which might also lead to hair loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably, she also pointed out that, in and of itself, rosemary oil will not cause hair loss, but it can cause some temporary shedding once you begin using it. She said: “Some people can experience hair loss after starting to use rosemary oil because the oil affects the hair growth cycle. However, in that case, it’s actually a good thing because it’s a sign the oil is stimulating your hair growth and pushing out the older hair,” she added.

To avoid damaging the hair with rosemary oil, Dr Gizem recommends several precautions, including diluting rosemary oil with coconut, castor or jojoba oil as a way to reduce its potency. However, even if the rosemary oil has been diluted, you shouldn’t consider it completely safe as there’s still a risk of allergic reaction, according to the expert.

“Whether or not the rosemary oil has been diluted, it still carries the risk of causing allergic contact dermatitis, which can cause itchiness and dryness, among other symptoms,” she says.

For this, Dr Gizem recommends that the best thing to do is to do a patch test: “Before you apply rosemary oil on your scalp, test it out on a small area of the skin to make sure you don’t have any sensitivity or an allergic reaction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly, though many comparisons have been drawn between the effectiveness of rosemary oil and minoxidil, according to the specialist, a specific concentration of minoxidil is still a better alternative. SHe said: “Minoxidil is backed by extensive research, and although there is some research showing similar efficacy between rosemary oil and 2% minoxidil, the industry standard 5% minoxidil would still be more effective in comparison.”