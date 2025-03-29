Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether you’re a fan of Meghan Markle or not, you can’t deny her skin looks great - and now the moisturiser she “loves” has been reduced to just £6.50 at Boots.

For the beauty and fashion conscious, it’s unlikely to have passed you by that Meghan Markle has launched her very own Shop My pages, showcasing a “handpicked and curated collection” of the things she loves. However, taking inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t come cheap, well, except from one beauty buy she recommends which currently costs just £6.50. Credit cards at the ready.

Scrolling through Meghan’s fashion and beauty recommendations, most items are very much out of many people’s budgets. For example, a plain white t-shirt from Bleusalt comes in at $100 (£77) - a little pricey for those looking to add a basic top to their casual wardrobe.

Other favourite items from the 43-year-old’s closet include coats, blouses, jewellery and handbags. Along with the clothes, the ‘Suits’ star has now added a Shop My page to share her top beauty must-haves too, which offers those with a stricter budget the opportunity to emulate her style without breaking the bank.

Weleda Skin Food is perhaps a surprise in Meghan's list of recommended products | Getty Images

Among the make-up and nail polish, you will also find her go-to skincare products which help the mum-of-two achieve her dewy complexion. And one product she says she “loves” has been reduced to just £6.50 at Boots for Advantage Card holders.

Weleda Skin Food is perhaps a surprise in Meghan's list of recommended products priced at just £9.50 for 30ml on the Weleda website. Described as the "ultimate natural multi-tasking moisturiser for dry, rough skin" it is said to be a "highly effective, intensive moisture cream, with soothing wild pansy, calming chamomile and healing calendula."

The best news is, even though relatively cheap to begin with, you can pick it up for even less right now thanks to a couple of special offers. Appearing in Amazon's Spring Deal you can get one of the vivid green tubes for just £8, and if you are an Advantage Card holder, you can get £2.45 of the regular £8.95 price tag making it a steal at just £6.50.

And if you fancy a complete pamper, or giving your mum a treat, Boots also have a Weleda Skin Food giftset currently in their Mother's Day sale reduced to £8.63 from £12.95. The set contains a full size Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm, organic wash cloth and cleansing ritual.

While Meghan has come in for criticism for monetising her recommendations on the Shop My website, her list of loved items have been selling out all over the place so it’s clearly a popular decision among many, and an opportunity for us all to find out exactly which brands the rich and famous favour.

Having recently launched the new lifestyle brand As Ever in tandem with her show With Love, Meghan – both of which have also been met with savage reviews - she has silenced critics with the viewing figures, reaching Netflix’s top 10 programmes globally last week.

So while the haters continue to hate, everyone else can keep a close eye on her latest recommendations to see if the next one is something we all might be able to add to our wardrobe or dressing table.