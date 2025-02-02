Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’ve said goodbye to January and by now, many of us have already failed at some of our New Year resolutions - so switch up your goals to something you might actually stick to.

If you’re already struggling to stick to this year’s New Year resolutions it could be that you’ve set yourself unrealistic goals - so how about switching to some more appealing commitments instead. Haircare experts at Cloud Nine, for example, suggest looking after your locks could be the goal you actually stick to.

We’ve said goodbye to January and by now, many of us have already failed at some of our New Year resolutions. In fact, research from YouGov suggests only one in three claimed to have kept all of the resolutions they made in 2024 (33%), while 45% professed to have kept to some, but not all, of last year’s personal promises.

A previous YouGov study over the course of 2017 tracked how good at keeping to resolutions Britons were over the course of the year. The results that year found that just six days into the year, one in five had already failed some of their resolutions.

With that in mind, it could be a wise move to switch up this year’s targets to something you’ll feel more motivated to carry on with - like keeping your hair in tip-top condition for example. That’s why we spoke to Cloud Nine’s experts to find out what they recommend.

Cloud Nine's healthy hair resolutions for 2025

Healthy hair resolutions for 2025

Cloud Nine is encouraging Brits to turn down the heat in 2025, as research from its innovative Temperature Calculator tool reveals that more than half (56%) of heated hair tool users are styling at excessively high temperatures. In response to the findings, it’s time to make 2025 the year for healthy hair resolutions.

Over the past month, the term “hair resolution” has made an appearance in online search trends for the very first time, suggesting hair condition is a top priority for us this January and beyond.

Cloud Nine recommends these simple New Year’s resolutions that are easy to follow and guaranteed to help transform every hair type into the best version of itself.

Hair detoxing

The term “detox” is often associated with clean eating, juice cleanses, and exercise regimes – but there’s a version for your hair too. Between 2023 and 2024, Google saw a 15% uplift in searches for the term “hair detox”, followed by a 17% increase throughout 2024, indicating this trend is just taking off.

A hair detox is a full reset which involves deep cleansing, exfoliating the hair and scalp, replenishing moisture, providing a layer of protection, and indulging in growth-stimulating head massages. The Cloud Nine 9-Day Detox talks you through it step-by-step for a New Year’s Resolution that feels more like a spa treatment than a chore.

Turn down the heat

Heat really is the hot topic for 2025, as temperature control is essential for long-term hair health. On average, Brits style their hair at 41.7°C too high, indicating that it’s time to make lower heat styling a resolution to stick to.

To find the correct temperature for you, try the Cloud Nine Temperature Calculator – sharing your hair texture, colour, condition and life stage will provide you with a bespoke styling temperature that puts you in control of your hair health.

Choose styling tools with built-in hair health technology like Cloud Nine’s signature Variable Temperature Control and Revive Mode, designed to deliver shinier, healthier results at lower temperatures.

Always use protection

An easy change that benefits hair health is always using heat protection products to cut down drying time and lock in moisture.

Try Cloud Nine’s Magical Quick Dry Potion, a lightweight spray that protects from heat and reduces drying time by up to half, making it easier to create the looks you love without compromising your hair’s health.

Magical Remedy is a miracle 3-in-1 product that replenishes moisture, repairs damage, and fortifies each strand from within. It’s perfect for frequent use as a wash-out or leave-in conditioner, or as a weekly mask to help your hair stay silky, strong, and resistant to everyday stressors.

Wet brushing

Brushing your hair while it’s wet has a range of benefits regardless of your hair type, and people are catching on. The search term “wet hairbrush” has spiked in November and December for the past few years, but this year’s spike was the biggest yet, at 12% more than in 2023. In fact, search interest has increased by 115% since 2022, indicating this is one resolution people are sticking with.

Using a specialised wet hairbrush– like the Cloud Nine Wet Hairbrush – with soft, flexible bristles is a great way to both detangle without damage and promote healthy growth by stimulating blood flow to the scalp.

For more tips on taking care of your hair this year - visit the Cloud Nine website.