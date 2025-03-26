Disney’s popular classic, Snow White, is stirring a wave of nostalgia among expecting parents.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Snow White returned to the big screen this month, Disney’s popular classic is stirring a wave of nostalgia among expecting parents. As the iconic princess makes her return, it’s no surprise that parents are once again turning to Disney-inspired names for their newborns.

In the UK, over 17,000 children have been named after Disney characters since 1996, and these numbers are expected to soar in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even celebrities have caught onto the trend. Molly-Mae Hague, for example, named her daughter Bambi, inspired by the beloved Disney classic. Meanwhile, Stacey Solomon took it a step further, naming not one but two of her children after Disney characters: Rex, from Toy Story, and Belle, from Beauty and the Beast

Snow White stirring wave of nostalgia for Disney-inspired baby names | Canva

Prashant, a naming expert from gifting website Personalised Bee has shared insights into the rising trends in Disney-inspired baby names, as well as the ones that are falling out of favour.

“We’re seeing a surge in interest for names that are tied to loved characters in Disney films. They make a great choice for parents who want a unique but nostalgic choice for their baby,” says Prashant.

“It’s important to choose a name that you and your partner truly love. If you draw inspiration from these characters, it can carry multiple layers of meaning, reflecting both personal memories and hopes for your child's future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular Disney-inspired baby names

Aurora - Sleeping Beauty

Meaning “dawn” in Latin, symbolising new beginnings and hope. It has consistently ranked in the top 50 in recent years, showing a steady rise in popularity and sitting in spot #41 for 2024.

Ariel - The Little Mermaid

Derived from Hebrew, meaning “Lion of God”, Ariel’s name represents strength, courage and her adventurous spirit. The name saw a major surge in 2014 and has fluctuated since, with a notable rise in 2022, jumping 569 ranks. As of 2024, Ariel remains a popular choice for baby girls.

Elsa - Frozen

Derived from Hebrew meaning “God is my oath”, symbolising strength, independence and grace. It has skyrocketed in popularity. In 2024, it ranked #258, marking a significant rise of 61 positions from 2023.

Leo - The Lion King

Derived from Latin, meaning “lion”, representing strength, courage and leadership, symbolising a child with a bold and adventurous spirit. Ranked #3 in 2024, an extremely popular choice for parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arlo - The Good Dinosaur

This name, associated with a sweet and brave dinosaur, has gained popularity in recent years. Ranked #16 in 2024, Arlo has risen 7 spots from 2023.

Meaning "bear" in Celtic, Arthur is a classic name symbolising strength, courage, and leadership. Remained strong in spot #6 for the past couple of years.