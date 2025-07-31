The most popular boys and girls baby names given in 2024 have now been revealed as ONS published latest data.

When welcoming a new baby into the family, one of the biggest decisions parents face is what to name their little bundle of joy. While some opt for more unusual names, many follow the zeitgeist, choosing from the most popular monikers of the day.

Over time, certain names fall in and out of favour, influenced by TV shows, famous faces, and even what celebrities call their own children. Names which were once considered ‘old fashioned’ return to favour as the years go by and, of course, there are classics which never really disappear entirely.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has now published its latest data on the names which proved most popular in 2024, which could offer inspiration for those currently considering baby names, or may even provide a list of names to avoid for those looking for something a little different to the mainstream.

Top 10 names for baby girls in England and Wales in 2024

Olivia 2,761 (-145; 2,906) Amelia 2,448 (-215; 2,663) Lily 2,185 (-105; 2,290) Isla 2,056 (-281; 2,337) Ivy 1,956 (-41; 1,997) Florence 1,936 (+37; 1,899) Freya 1,929 (-157; 2,086) Poppy 1,888 (+133; 1,755) Ava 1,774 (-276; 2,050) Elsie 1,727 (+65; 1,662)

Top 10 names for baby boys in England and Wales in 2024

Muhammad 5,721 (+1,060; 4,661) Noah 4,139 (-243; 4,382) Oliver 3,492 (-64; 3,556) Arthur 3,368 (-19; 3,387) Leo 3,324 (-92; 3,416) George 3,257 (-237; 3,494) Luca 2,814 (-381; 3,195) Theodore 2,761 (+95; 2,666) Oscar 2,747 (+115; 2,632) Archie 2,575 (+175; 2,400)

Last year, the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales was Muhammad. It was the second year running that Muhammad topped the list, having been in the top 10 since 2016. Noah came in second, with Oliver in third, just as they did in 2023.

Olivia and Amelia held the top two spots for baby girl names for the third year in a row, but Isla dropped out of the top three, replaced by Lily. Olivia has been in the top three for girls’ names every year since 2006, with 2,761 girls given the name in 2024.

The rankings were created using the exact spellings of names given at birth registration, meaning similar names with different spellings were counted separately. The data shows three variant spellings of Muhammad made the list of the top 100 baby boys’ names - Muhammad ranked first with 5,721 boys being given the name, while Mohammed came in 21st with 1,760 and Mohammad came 53rd with 986.

Royal names continued to fall in popularity on the whole. George ranked sixth with 3,257 babies being given the name and William came in 27th. Louis came in 47th for boys and Charlotte ranked 23rd for girls.

Names given to baby boys less than five times in 2024 include Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome and Beckham. Names given to baby girls less than five times include Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest.

The full list of all 100 most popular first names for baby girls and boys in 2024 using birth registration data can be found on the ONS website.