The week aims to raise awareness about bullying and promote inclusion and diversity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anti-Bullying Week, organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, gets underway this week (13 - 17 November), with an aim to raise awareness of the detrimental impact of bullying, with a specific focus on its effects on young children within educational settings.

Part of the annual drive is Odd Socks Day, which is one of the simplest charity days to participate in - “All you need to do is wear odd socks!” explain the organisers - and aims to celebrate what makes us all unique.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Odd Socks Day?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Odd Socks Day is an annual event associated with Anti-Bullying Week, designed to raise awareness about bullying and promote inclusion and diversity. It is typically observed in schools and workplaces, primarily in the UK, but has gained recognition in other countries as well.

The key idea behind Odd Socks Day is to encourage people to wear mismatched socks as a symbol of embracing differences, celebrating individuality and standing up against bullying, and to show their support for a world without bullying and where everyone can be themselves without fear of discrimination.

It's a simple and fun way to engage people in conversations about respecting diversity, fostering kindness and promoting a culture of acceptance, and is a lighthearted and enjoyable way to address serious issues related to bullying.

It can be used as a tool to initiate discussions and educational activities about the importance of inclusivity and empathy, and sends a message that being different is OK, and that we should treat others with kindness and respect, regardless of their unique characteristics or attributes.

When is Odd Socks Day 2023?

A golf fan during crazy sock day in the third round of the Shell Houston Open in 2013 (Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Odd Socks Day typically coincides with the kickoff of Anti-Bullying Week, meaning this year it falls on Monday 13 November. However, you can still enjoy and engage in the odd socks fun beyond the "designated" date.

Teachers and school staff interested in joining Anti-Bullying Week can access a wealth of free resources by visiting the event's website.

Social media also plays a significant role in Anti-Bullying Week, especially for older children, and offers schools a valuable platform to showcase their commitment to the anti-bullying cause using the #AntiBullyingWeek hashtag.

To take part, schools can enhance their online presence by utilising resources such as Facebook banners, Twitter cover photos, and more, available in the downloadable social media pack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Odd Socks Day isn't exclusive to schools and children, and the inclusive event welcomes participation from anyone, whether at home, in your local community, or within a workplace setting.

The Anti-Bullying Alliance has assembled a workplace pack, equipping you with everything necessary to take part in this initiative at your place of employment.

What is the Odd Socks Day 2023 song?

CBeebies star Andy Day and his band, Andy and the Odd Socks, have returned to lend their support to Odd Socks Day 2023. They helped co-found the event back in 2017 and have been steadfast supporters, offering a charitable song every year.

This year, Andy and the Odd Socks have unveiled the fresh track 'Make A Noise'. All proceeds from this release will go to the Anti-Bullying Alliance, and the single is also accessible for streaming on popular platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

How can I donate?

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can donate to the Anti-Bullying Alliance directly via their Just Giving page. You can also send cheques, made payable to the ‘Anti-Bullying Alliance’ and posted to Anti-Bullying Alliance, National Children’s Bureau, 23 Mentmore Terrace, Hackney, London, E8 3PN.

Make sure you include your name and your address, as the Alliance likes to acknowledge all funds raised wherever possible.