I am so excited to see what the A-list of Hollywood will be wearing to the Oscars 2024. I am in doubt there will be some beautiful outfits on the red carpet, but I am equally confident that there will be some less than beautiful ones (and I am being polite) that will land stars on NationalWorld’’s worst dressed list.
Looking back at the Oscars over the years, I can assure you that it wasn’t hard to put together a worst dressed list, in fact, it was very easy. Top of the list has to be Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk and the swan dress she wore back in 2001. Some may say her swan dress designed by Marjan Perjoski has become iconic, but I am not going along with this! I disliked it then and I disliked it now and I can assure you that nobody is going to persuade me to like it now!
I am a fan of Cher, but I can’t say I am a fan of hers when it comes to her fashion, particularly when it comes to the Oscars. Cher said that she wore her 1986 Bob Mackie outfit to hit back at the Academy for not taking it seriously. Whilst I get Cher’s sentiment, I am still not a fan of the bralette, and seriously OTT feather headpiece. It was most certainly a crime against fashion!
Gwyneth Paltrow has made some incredible fashion choices over the years, but the Alexander McQueen sheer dress that she chose for the 2002 Oscars was not one of them! Not wearing a bra was also a big mistake as well as deciding to wear the outfit in question in the first place.
Make sure you keep an eye on NationalWorld to see who makes our Oscars 2024 worst dressed list.
