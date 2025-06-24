Cadbury have announced a new summer edition of its classic Dairy Milk chocolate bars in addition to its recently announced new flavour - and they have a fun twist.

It’s an age-old debate - should you put chocolate in the fridge? Well, Cadbury seems to have come down strongly on the side of refrigeration having released special edition bars which change colour when the temperature drops.

There are a number of reasons experts suggest putting your choc treats in the fridge is a bad idea. For example, the moisture in the cooler air can cause ‘sugar bloom’ which is when the chocolate dissolves before recrystalising causing the surface to appear dull or a white/grey colour.

And it’s not just its looks which could be hampered, the taste may well also be affected due to the porous nature of the chocolate which means it could absorb other flavours from surrounding foods. Cold temperatures also harden the cocoa butter making the texture less smooth.

It is therefore recommended to store chocolate in a cool, dry, and dark place such as a cupboard or pantry at a consistent temperature below 21°C. This does mean, however, for the chocolate purists, the magic of the colour-changing bars released by the Birmingham-born chocolatiers will be lost on them.

That’s because the packaging, featuring four summer-themed designs, uses thermochromic technology so the wrapper reveals a deep blue colouring when each bar is chilled. The designs include images of a traditional British summer including deck chairs, umbrellas, kites and inflatables.

If you’re keen to see the wrappers transform with your own eyes, look out for bars displaying the ‘Chill to Reveal’ icon and then get one in the fridge.

In addition to the traditional Dairy Milk bars, Cadbury has released a brand new flavour which also comes wrapped in one of the colour changing designs. Cadbury Dairy Milk Iced Latte flavour combines smooth coffee cream with biscuit pieces.

Junior brand manager at Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mara Popa, said: “This summer, Cadbury Dairy Milk is reigniting the debate around storing chocolate in the fridge. Our new Cadbury Dairy Milk Summer Editions range features cold-activated packs, reminding consumers that chocolate is a great snacking option in the warmer weather.

“Additionally, our limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Iced Latte tablet is designed to excite consumers with a brand new flavour crafted for summer.”

The special edition bars are available in stores from June so if you can’t get your hands on a bar yet, you should be able to very soon.