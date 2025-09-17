Costco has asked people to immediately dispose of a bottle of prosecco amid fears it could pose a health and safety risk.

Costco has issued a product recall on one of their bottles of prosecco - but instead of asking people to return it to store, as is usually the case, they have advised people to dispose of it immediately.

That’s because there are fears the bottle could shatter. The specific bottle is subject to the product recall is the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, an in-house private label product.

Costco issued a notice regarding the prosecco to its members earlier this month. In it, the company warned that there was a risk of certain bottles of the drink shattering, even before they're opened and even when they’re not being handled.

Anyone who purchased a bottle of the prosecco with the item ID 1879870 in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin between April 25 2025 and August 26 2025 is being asked not to open any unopened bottles.

Instead, the company requested that customers dispose of bottles are safely and then return to their local store where they will be given a full refund.

To discard of the prosecco, Costco recommends carefully wrapping the bottle in kitchen roll and then placing it in a plastic bag in case the glass does shatter. Then, place the bag in the bin. To claim their refund, customers are asked to take the notice letter you received back to their local store with them.