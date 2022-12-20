Ella’s Kitchen has recalled one of its products over safety concerns. The popular baby food brand has warned that a batch of its Banana Multigrain Baby Rice contains undeclared oats.
This means there are potential health risks for children with coeliac disease, an allergy or intolerance to oats or gluten.
Parents are asked to look out for the affected 125g packets, batch code 27922 with a best-before date of 6 October 2023. The oats also makes this product thicker in texture than it should be for a 4month+ product.
Ella’s Kitchen said in its point of sale notice: "If you have bought Ella’s Kitchen Banana Multigrain Baby Rice as detailed above, do not feed this to your little one."
Anyone with an affected product from the batch code can return the item to the store for a full refund - regardless of whether they have a receipt. The Banana Multigrain Baby Rice is the only product that has been affected among the 125g pouches for babies aged 4 months and above.
In a recall notice, the Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, an allergy or intolerance to oat or gluten, do not eat it.
"Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund."
It also explains Ella’s Kitchen has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company’s point-of-sale notice also tells customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Ella’s Kitchen has asked anyone who wants more information to contact Ella’s Kitchen on 0330 016 5221 or email [email protected]
What to do if you have a recalled item?
There are a few steps you can take if you have a product that has been recalled:
- If there’s anything left of the product, dispose of it to make sure nobody else can eat it, and read the FSA website to see if there are any specific instructions to safely dispose of the product.
- If a family member consumed the product, keep watch of them and see if they come down with any illness that might be due to food contamination. If they do get sick, seek care and inform your doctor they had eaten the product.
- You can return the product to the store it was bought from and ask for a refund - usually you would need proof of purchase such as a receipt or take back the product to the till.