The bakery chain is offering discounted prices for its sweet treats and savoury bakes to any customers for a limited time only

Greggs slashes menu prices in celebration of Eurovision final. (Photo: Getty Images)

Greggs is slashing the prices of all of its menu items this weekend in celebration of the final of the Eurovision song contest.

The bakery chain is offering 25% off to any customers using Just Eat - but you’ll have to move quick as the deal is only available for a limited amount of time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The offer is only up for grabs for one evening only from 4pm on Saturday 13 May when the Eurovision final is taking place. The final will be shown on BBC and BBC iPlayer from 8pm and will be hosted in Liverpool.

If the UK defies the bookies’ odds and comes top in Saturday’s final, it will be the first time in nearly 30 years that the same nation has both hosted and won the contest.

The last occasion was in 1994, when Ireland staged the event in Dublin and also claimed first place with the song Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids, performed by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan.

In honour of the UK hosting this year’s Eurovision, Greggs customers who spend more than £20 or more on their order via JustEat will be eligible for the 25% discount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chain’s full menu is included in the deal so customers can get all their favourite sweet treats and savoury bakes for a discounted price.

The new offer comes after the Department for Transport (DfT) said longer lorries will be allowed on British roads which will “make the world of difference” for businesses such as Greggs.

The company has been using longer lorries from its national distribution centre in Newcastle since 2013 as part of a trial, increasing its capacity by 15% and allowing it to deliver thousands more sausage rolls.

It means lorries can now move the same volume of goods as current trailers in 8% fewer journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greggs supply chain director Gavin Kirk said: “We welcome the introduction of longer semi-trailers (LSTs) into general use. Since 2013, Greggs has been operating LSTs from our national distribution centre in Newcastle.