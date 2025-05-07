Heinz has unveiled a tailor-made Fish & Chip Sauce and it's made some people furious
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Put down your tomato ketchup and your brown sauce - a new dip for your fish and chips has been released. Condiment giant Heinz has unveiled a tailor-made Fish & Chip Sauce, which is available now.
The brand, famous for Heinz 57, claims the new sauce is made specifically to create "next-level" fish and chips - widely regarding as the UK's favourite dish.
"If tartare is the OG fish condiment, then think of Heinz Fish & Chips sauce as Tartare 2.0," Heinz said. "Blending gherkins, onions, and herbs, consider this your tasty gateway to next-level fish & chips and more."
The new concoction is available at Tesco stores nationwide, as well as online through the www.heinztohome.co.uk website. However, fish and chips fans have delivered a mixed reaction to the news, with some claiming it is simply tartare sauce, while others are excited to try it.
"Must be too hard for some people to grasp what tartare sauce is, so the explained in a new name," one said. "We are not American, we understand our language and don't need things simplified."
Another said they "can't wait to try this", while a third welcomed news the sauce was vegan-friendly, saying: "Wow, this one is actually vegan. The old one was not! Pity the name will put us off, being 'fish' & chips sauce. Marketing missed a beat there."
They said "changing it to Vegan tartar sauce would have helped boost sales maybe". but added it was "nice to have a new product to try".
The sauce experts say its latest products are “testament to Heinz's commitment to quality and innovation” offering everything from “timeless classics with a twist to new collaborations”, they design their collection to “captivate your senses and elevate your dining moments”. Fancy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.