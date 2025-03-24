Forget Meghan Markle, there is a reason why Mary Berry is a national treasure and it’s because her recipes are delicious.

I can’t say I love baking, but I am much more of a baker than a regular cook, for some reasons, my bakes tend to be much more successful than lunch or dinner recipes. I have attempted a Mary Berry recipe before, like many others during lockdown, banana loaves became a weekly occurrence in my household and the Mary Berry recipe always worked!

I have to admit that I haven’t baked recently and whenever I don’t do something on a regular basis ( I don’t know whether you are the same) but I always approach the task with a bit of trepidation. Will I remember how to bake? Will I overbake it or underbake it? I have to remember however that I am not auditioning for the next series of The Great British Bake Off, but simply baking a cake or rather a traybake in my kitchen.

So, first things first, I began by looking at the ingredients for Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle traybake cake recipe. Whenever I make something, I always seem to be missing one or two ingredients. For the lemon drizzle traybake, Mary Berry’s recipe listed lemon verbena, but unfortunately I did not have that in my cupboard. I was also missing one other vital ingredient, unsalted butter.

I made Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle traybake cake recipe in honour of her 90th birthday and it was a triumph. From left: My Mary Berry lemon drizzle traybake cake and Mary Berry herself. Photos: Marina Licht and Getty Images | Marina Licht and Getty Images

I did have butter, but not unsalted so I had to pop to the shop and stock up on that before I got started. It was then time to get started and I was delighted to find out that I didn’t have to worry about adding different ingredients to various bowls. I could simply add all my ingredients to the magimix, and whizz away before pouring into a baking dish and putting it in the oven.

However, before adding to the baking dish, I of course cut out some baking paper, greased the dish and greased the paper with butter. Without further ado, let me present you with the recipe and instructions.

Ingredients

225g (8 oz) butter , softened

225g (8 oz) caster sugar

275g (10 oz) self-raising flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

4 eggs

4 tablespoons milk

finely grated rind of 2 lemons

Crunchy Topping

175g (6 oz) granulated sugar

juice of 2 lemons

The instructions according to Mary Berry’s website are as follows:

Instructions

* “Cut a rectangle of non-stick baking parchment to fit the base and sides of a traybake tin or roasting tin, 30 x 23 x 4 cm (12 x 9 x 1 ½ inches). Grease the tin and then line with the paper, pushing it neatly into the corners of the tin. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas 3.

* “Measure all the ingredients for the traybake into a large bowl and beat well for about 2 minutes until well blended, an electric mixer is best for this but of course you can also beat by hand with a wooden spoon. Turn the mixture into the prepared tin, scraping the sides of the bowl with a plastic spatula to remove all of the mixture. Level the top gently with the back of the spatula.

* “Bake in the middle of the pre-heated oven for about 35-40 minutes or until the traybake springs back when pressed lightly with a finger in the centre and is beginning to shrink away from the sides of the tin.

* “Allow the traybake to cool in the tin for a few minutes then lift the traybake out of the tin still in the lining paper. Carefully remove the paper and put the traybake onto a wire rack placed over a tray (to catch drips of the topping).

* “To make the crunchy topping, mix the lemon juice and granulated sugar in a small bowl to give a runny consistency. Spoon this mixture evenly over the traybake whilst it is still just warm. Cut into squares when cold. “

Verdict: I was given a 9/10 by one member of the family, which is unheard of. I myself would give it the same as the sponge was light and delicious.

There is an obvious reason why Mary Berry is seen as a national treasure, and I salute her on her 90th birthday!