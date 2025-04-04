Kids Eat Free at Côte Brasserie this Easter

This Easter, Côte Brasserie is making family dining even more special with the return of their Kids Eat Free offer.

The popular restaurant is inviting little ones to enjoy two complimentary courses while parents indulge in exquisite French cuisine crafted by Gordon Ramsay’s former Executive Chef.

From 4th – 21st April, families dining at Côte can treat their children (aged 12 and under) to a delicious, high-quality meal for free when spending a minimum of £20.

Whether enjoying a leisurely brunch, a classic French lunch, or a comforting Sunday roast, this limited-time offer brings families together over great food in a warm and welcoming setting.

With a focus on fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Côte’s kid-friendly menu is designed to delight even the pickiest eaters.

Whether your child is an adventurous petit gourmand, keen to try French Onion Soup and Steak Frites, or prefers a comforting Tomato Pasta Bake or Côte’s in-house butchered burger, there’s something for every small diner to enjoy.

The meal ends on a sweet note with treats like a Waffle Sundae, ensuring a memorable dining experience for the whole family.

Steve Allen, Côte’s Executive Chef and a former Head Chef at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and Pétrus, has designed menus that bring the best of classic and contemporary French cooking to the table.

Guests can expect signature dishes paired with expertly selected wines, all served in stylish, relaxed surroundings perfect for family gatherings.

A Côte Brasserie spokesperson said: “At Côte, we believe that dining is about more than just food, it’s about bringing people together and creating memories.

“Our Kids Eat Free offer is the perfect way to make this Easter holiday extra special for families, allowing parents to enjoy great food while their little ones do the same, on us.”

With more than 70 restaurants across the UK, Côte offers an elevated, yet approachable taste of French cuisine, with a commitment to quality, sourcing only the best ingredients for every dish.

The Easter Kids Eat Free offer is available for dine-in guests who sign up to Côte’s newsletter, making it even easier for families to enjoy delicious, high-quality meals together.

For full terms and conditions and to make a reservation, visit cote.co.uk.