The best restaurants in the UK have been unveiled for the Michelin Guide 2023 awards.
The guide conveys its restaurant reviews through short summaries and a system of symbols - with the most well-known being the Michelin stars.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Restaurants received zero to three stars for the quality of their food, based on five criteria including the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.
Inspectors did not consider the decor of the restaurant or service quality when awarding stars, but these qualities were indicated by the number of "covers" a venue received, represented by the fork and spoon symbol.
Of the eight restaurants with Three Stars, five are located in London. The restaurants Fat Duck in Bray, L’Enclume in Cartmel and the Waterside Inn in Bray were also awarded the highest number of Michelin Stars.
Twenty new restaurants in the UK were awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand status last week for "delicious but budget" food.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The mark of quality means the eateries are offering more affordable prices than some of the higher end gourmet restaurants but still service delicious food.
Since 1997 Michelin has been awarding the best value for money restaurants which offer a three course meal at a reasonable price – the Bib Gourmand.
Which are the best restaurants in the UK?
Listed are the restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland with One, Two and Three Michelin Stars.
Three Star Restaurants
- Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London
- CORE by Clare Smyth, London
- Fat Duck, Bray
- Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London
- L’Enclume, Cartmel
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
- Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London
- Waterside Inn, Bray
Two Star Restaurants
- A.Wong, London
- Aimsir, Celbridge
- Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London – New
- Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder
- Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
- Da Terra, London
- dede, Baltimore – New
- Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
- Hand and Flowers, Marlow
- Ikoyi, London
- Kitchen Table, London
- La Dame de Pic London, London
- Le Gavroche, London
- Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton
- Liath, Blackrock
- Midsummer House, Cambridge
- Moor Hall, Aughton
- Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin
- Raby Hunt, Summerhouse
- Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
- Story, London
- The Clove Club, London
- The Ledbury, London – New
- Ynyshir, Machynlleth
One Star Restaurants
- Àclèaf, Plymouth – New
- Adam’s, Birmingham
- alchemilla, Nottingham
- Allium at Askham Hall, Askham
- Aniar, Galway
- Amaya, London
- Angler, London
- Artichoke, Amersham
- Barrafina, London
- Bastible, Dublin
- Bastion, Kinsale
- Beach House, Oxwich
- Behind, London
- Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham – New
- Benares, London
- Black Swan, Oldstead
- Bohemia, Saint Helier
- Brat, London
- Bridge Arms, Bridge
- Bulrush, Bristol
- Bybrook, Castle Combe
- Cail Bruich, Glasgow
- Campagne, Kilkenny
- Carters of Moseley, Birmingham
- Casa Fofō, London
- Chestnut, Ballydehob
- Chez Bruce, London
- City Social, London
- Clock House, Ripley
- Club Gascon, London
- Condita, Edinburgh
- Cornerstone, London
- Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite
- Cycene, London – New
- Dining Room at The Goring, London
- Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton
- Dysart Petersham, London
- Eipic, Belfast
- Elephant, Torquay
- Elystan Street, London
- Endo at The Rotunda, London
- Evelyn’s Table, London
- Five Fields, London
- Fordwich Arms, Fordwich
- Forest Side, Grasmere
- Fraiche, Birkenhead
- Frog by Adam Handling, London
- Galvin La Chapelle, London
- Gidleigh Park, Chagford – New
- Glovers Alley, Dublin
- Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden – New
- Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead
- Gymkhana, London
- Hakkasan Hanway Place, London
- Hakkasan Mayfair, London
- Hambleton Hall, Hambleton.
- Harwood Arms, London
- heft, Newton in Cartmel – New
- Heron, Leith – New
- HIDE, London
- hide and fox, Saltwood
- Hinds Head, Bray
- Hjem, Wall
- Home, Penarth
- House, Ardmore
- House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Ichigo Ichie, Cork
- Interlude, Lower Beeding
- Jamavar, London
- John’s House, Mountsorrel
- Kai, London
- Kitchen W8, London
- Kol, London
- La Trompette, London
- Lady Helen, Thomastown
- Latymer, Bagshot
- Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham
- Leroy, London
- Locanda Locatelli, London
- Loch Bay, Isle of Skye
- Luca, London – New
- Lumière, Cheltenham – New
- Lyle’s, London
- Lympstone Manor, Lympstone
- mana, Manchester
- Marcus, London
- Martin Wishart, Leith
- Masons Arms, Knowstone
- Meadowsweet, Holt
- Morston Hall, Morston
- Murano, London
- Muse, London
- Northcote, Langho
- Nut Tree Inn, Murcott
- Old Stamp House, Ambleside
- Olive Tree, Bath
- Opheem, Birmingham
- Osip, Bruton
- Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac
- Outlaw’s New Road, Port Isaac
- OX, Belfast
- Paco Tapas, Bristol
- Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow
- Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds
- Pensons, Tenbury Wells
- Pentonbridge Inn, Penton – New
- Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London
- Pied à Terre, London
- Pine, East Wallhouses
- Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
- Pollen Street Social, London
- Portland, London
- Purnell’s, Birmingham
- Quilon, London
- Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Colerne
- Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge – New
- Ritz Restaurant, London
- River Café, London
- Rogan & Co, Cartmel
- Roots, York
- Sabor, London
- Salt, Stratford-upon-Avon
- Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
- Simpsons, Birmingham
- SO|LA, London
- Sollip, London
- Sō–Lō, Aughton – New
- SOLSTICE BY KENNY ATKINSON, Newcastle upon Tyne – New
- Sorrel, Dorking
- Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge
- SOURCE, Bowness-on-Windermere
- St. Barts, London – New
- St. JOHN, London
- Star Inn at Harome, Harome
- Stark, Broadstairs
- Store, Stoke Holy Cross – New
- SY23, Aberystwyth
- Taku, London – New
- Terre, Castlemartyr – New
- The Angel, Hetton
- The Barn, Aughton
- The Cellar, Anstruther
- The Coach, Marlow
- The Cross, Kenilworth
- The Dining Room, Malmesbury
- The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff
- The Kitchin, Leith
- The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
- The Muddlers Club, Belfast
- The Neptune, Hunstanton
- The Ninth, London
- The Oak Room, Adare
- The Peat Inn, Peat Inn
- The Royal Oak, Whatcote
- The Samling, Ambleside – New
- The Sportsman, Seasalter
- The Tudor Pass, Egham– New
- The Whitebrook, Whitebrook
- Timberyard, Edinburgh– New
- Trinity, London
- Trishna, London
- Trivet, London
- Umu, London
- Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow
- Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield
- Variety Jones, Dublin
- Veeraswamy, London
- Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid
- White Swan, Fence
- Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna
- Wild Honey St James, London
- Winteringham Fields, Winteringham
- Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot