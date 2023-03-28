Restaurants were awarded zero to three stars for the quality of their food - with eight receiving the top accolade

The best restaurants in the UK have been unveiled for the Michelin Guide 2023 awards.

The guide conveys its restaurant reviews through short summaries and a system of symbols - with the most well-known being the Michelin stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Restaurants received zero to three stars for the quality of their food, based on five criteria including the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

Inspectors did not consider the decor of the restaurant or service quality when awarding stars, but these qualities were indicated by the number of "covers" a venue received, represented by the fork and spoon symbol.

Of the eight restaurants with Three Stars, five are located in London. The restaurants Fat Duck in Bray, L’Enclume in Cartmel and the Waterside Inn in Bray were also awarded the highest number of Michelin Stars.

Twenty new restaurants in the UK were awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand status last week for "delicious but budget" food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mark of quality means the eateries are offering more affordable prices than some of the higher end gourmet restaurants but still service delicious food.

Since 1997 Michelin has been awarding the best value for money restaurants which offer a three course meal at a reasonable price – the Bib Gourmand.

Restaurants were awarded zero to three stars for the quality of their food. (Image by Mr. Bolota - stock.adobe.com)

Which are the best restaurants in the UK?

Listed are the restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland with One, Two and Three Michelin Stars.

Three Star Restaurants

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London

CORE by Clare Smyth, London

Fat Duck, Bray

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London

L’Enclume, Cartmel

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London

Waterside Inn, Bray

Two Star Restaurants

A.Wong, London

Aimsir, Celbridge

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London – New

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

Da Terra, London

dede, Baltimore – New

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London

Hand and Flowers, Marlow

Ikoyi, London

Kitchen Table, London

La Dame de Pic London, London

Le Gavroche, London

Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton

Liath, Blackrock

Midsummer House, Cambridge

Moor Hall, Aughton

Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin

Raby Hunt, Summerhouse

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

Story, London

The Clove Club, London

The Ledbury, London – New

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

One Star Restaurants