One fan said that Milky Way crispy rolls are their “childhood fav” chocolate bar and they are pleased they will be stocked at a popular UK discount shop again

Chocoholics have been “running” to a UK discount store after they announced that they would be stocking a popular chocolate bar which was previously discontinued.

Fans were left heartbroken to find out that Milky Way crispy Rolls have been discontinued in April 2022. One person was so bereft they even went as far as setting up a petition to demand that it be brought back to shop shelves.

Now it seems the petition may have had some effect, as one much loved UK discount store has started stocking them again - much to the delight of customers. So, what are Milky Way crispy rolls, what is the petition, and where can you buy them? Here’s all you need to know.

What are Milky Way Crispy Rolls?

Milky Way Crispy Rolls have been a family favourite for decades. The bar has a light whipped centre covered in crispy wafer and coated in milk chocolate. It was a light sweet treat, sold in a twin pack. Boxes of five packs were also available.

Why were Milky Way Crispy Rolls discontinued?

Mars Wrigley, the company behind the beloved treat, did not give a reason why the chocolate bar was discontinued.

A a spokesperson for Mars Wrigley UK, told The Sun in April 2022: "While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way.”

The spokesperson also offered some hope to disappointed fans that the chocolate bar could be brought back, however, as they added “the love for Milky Way crispy rolls has been out of this world and we’ve certainly taken note.”

Milky Way Crispy Rolls are available buy at a UK discount store again - over a year after they had been discontinued.

Chocoholics took to X, which was then Twitter, at the time to express their upset at the news Milky Way crispy Rolls have been discontinued. One said: “I found out today that Milky Way are discontinuing crispy rolls and my heart is broken.”

One even went as far to say it was “the worst day of [their] life”. They said: “I can’t believe it’s happened. I’m so upset. This has to be the worst day of my life. Milky Way crispy rolls have been discontinued.”

Where can I buy Milky Way Crispy Rolls?

You can now buy Milky Way crispy Rolls at Home Bargains stores across the country. What’s more, they are budget friendly too.

The store took to their social media on Tuesday (17 October) to announce the news. Alongside a photo of the chocolate bar, they wrote: “Run don't Walk. Milky Way crispy Rolls are BACK! 79p.”

The post has received almost 9,000 comments, almost 5,000 likes and 2,500 shares - and fans are overjoyed. One person said: “I ran for 12 this afternoon haha”. Another person tagged their loved one in a comment and appealed to them to buy one for them. They said: “Your next trip to home bargains. Think of me. I love these. Thanks.” One person said: “ oh my! These was a favourite as a kid!” Another added: “These are my fav childhood chocolate!” Another said: “ YES! Hallelujah.”

What is the petition and can I still sign it?

One crispy roll fan is so distraught by the discontinuation of the sweet treat that they started a petition in April 2022 calling on Mars Wrigley UK to bring it back. It is still live and has now been signed by more than 8,400 people.

The petition, started on Change.org, is called “Bring Back The Mars Milky Way Crispy Rolls” and has been started by a person called Jack Taylor. The petition reads: “This product has been around for quite some time and it’s disappointing that after all that time Mars Chocolate has discontinued it from their product range.

“I for one would choose the Milky Way crispy rolls over other Mars Chocolate products. For example I would rather have a Milky Way crispy roll rather than a Milky Way and I’m sure many other people think the same. This is a product that I really enjoyed buying and I want people to sign this petition so that we can hopefully get this product in production again.”