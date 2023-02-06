National Pizza Day 2023 is nearly here - we’ve put together the latest deals from some of the UK’s biggest pizza restaurant chains

The annual foodie celebration is the day to pay homage to the beautiful dough-based dish from Italy and to indulge in your pizza fantasies. Whether that’s adding pineapple as a topping or dipping your crust into a vat of garlic mayo, it’s the time to do it.

Most of the UK’s biggest takeaways and restaurants tend to offer big savings on their pizzas on and around National Pizza Day. With the Six Nations and Super Bowl taking place soon after the big day, it means you might be able to combine sport with your food.

And even after it ends, there are plenty of indulgent foodie events that are fast-approaching. Pancake Day is coming later in February, while Easter is taking place in April, which means a hot cross bun and chocolate feast is on the horizon.

So what exactly is National Pizza day - and where can you grab a deal? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is National Pizza Day 2023?

The annual event takes place on the same date every year. It means this year’s edition will be taking place on Thursday 9 February.

National Pizza Day is the day to wear stretchy clothes and work up an appetite (image: Adobe)

What is National Pizza Day?

National Pizza Day does what it says on the tin - i.e. it’s a celebration of all things pizza. Whether that be a calzone, pizza bread or even a chocolate-topped dessert pizza (yes, that’s a real thing).

However, it’s unknown why 9 February was chosen as the day on which National Pizza Day falls, or who started the tradition - not that we’re complaining. Pizzas have been around for centuries - possibly thousands of years - with early versions of the dish being recorded in Roman poet Virgil’s ‘Aeneid’ when some of the characters eat “thin wheaten cakes as platters for their meal”.

The dish we know and love today only came into being relatively recently, according to History Today, with instances being recorded in 18th century Naples. The date is primarily marked in the United States but has become more popular on this side of the Atlantic in recent years.

What deals are on offer for National Pizza Day 2022?

Some of the UK’s major pizza restaurants are likely to offer big National Pizza Day deals for Thursday and beyond. NationalWorld has listed the deals that have been confirmed, and what you can potentially expect from those who have not made an announcement yet:

Domino’s

The pizza delivery giant did not offer any specific deals on the big day last year, and it is unclear whether or not it will be doing anything this time around. However, it usually offers discounts for its incredibly naughty pizzas and sides.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s launched a 50% off for people spending more than £30 on National Pizza Day last year. It also ran a competition that gave one lucky winner a year’s supply of its pizza. We have not seen any deals from Papa John’s as yet, but they will no doubt be coming soon.

Pizza Express

The high street pizza chain offered 20% off via delivery or collection for its top four bestsellers for almost a month after National Pizza Day last year. This offer included the American Hot, Padana, Pollo Forza and Vegan Giardiniera. We will have to wait to see what this year brings.

Franco Manca

The sourdough specialists are not currently offering a pizza deal (last year, they released an extremely cheesy special edition). But they have pledged to donate a pizza to charity for every pizza people buy from them on Thursday.

Wildwood

The high street Italian chain is the only national food business NationalWorld has seen so far that is offering a National Pizza Day deal.