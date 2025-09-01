The Penguin chocolate biscuit bar is a classic but it’s had a make-over and it may just be even better than before - just in time for back-to-school lunchboxes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a lunchbox staple for decades and a favourite among children and adults alike, but now the humble Penguin biscuit bar has been given a makeover and it might just be the upgrade we’ve all been waiting for. McVitie’s Penguin Caramel is the latest new flavour to be released and it’s got fans desperate to p-p-p-pick up a Penguin

The brand-new Penguin Caramel bars are packed with a smooth chocolate and caramel flavoured cream sandwiched between crunchy biscuit layers, bringing a rich new twist to a much-loved classic. A spokesperson for McVitie’s said: “Get ready to unwrap a delicious treat as the iconic McVitie’s Penguin is back with a brand-new flavour that’s set to delight biscuit lovers everywhere - Penguin Caramel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With summer over and routines returning to normal as children head back to school, McVitie’s says Penguin Caramel is the perfect pick me up. Each pack includes seven individually wrapped bars, making them ideal for lunchboxes, on-the-go snacking, sharing with family and friends – or simply enjoyed as a satisfying treat at home.

McVitie’s Penguin Caramel is the latest new flavour to be released | McVitie’s

Catherine Morgenroth, Marketing Manager for McVitie’s Penguin, says: “We’re excited to be expanding our iconic McVitie’s Penguin range with this brand-new Caramel flavour. Chocolate and caramel is a classic combination that we know fans love, and by pairing it with our signature crunchy biscuit, we’ve created a truly irresistible snack. We can’t wait to see it become a new favourite in lunchboxes and biscuit tins across the country.”

McVitie’s Penguin has been making snack time fun since 1932 - and with Penguin Caramel, fans can enjoy a new flavour while still getting the classic joke in every bar.

Penguin bars were created when founder of Macdonald Biscuits in Glasgow, William Macdonald, discovered similar biscuits in Antwerp and was inspired to create a chocolate covered biscuit with a chocolate cream sandwich in the centre, going into production in 1932. One of Australia's favourite bars is the Tim Tam, which was based on the British Penguin Bar and ever since there has been debate as to which bar is better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the new caramel flavour, there were three variations - Milk Chocolate, Orange and Mint. Previous iterations of the bar include Toffee and Dark Chocolate.

Penguin Caramel will begin rolling out into major retailers including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and SPAR from Monday (September 1) priced at £2 for a seven-pack.