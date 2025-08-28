The classic KitKat has had a festive makeover but fan reaction has been mixed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A classic chocolate bar which has had a festive makeover has hit UK supermarket shelves and fans are keen to give it a try. The limited-edition KitKat Gingerbread has been spotted in Sainsbury’s but not everyone is happy with its early arrival ahead of the Christmas season.

Posting to the Food Finds UK Official Facebook page, Louise Turner shared a picture of the latest treat offering from Nestlé, saying: “Gingerbread Kit Kats spotted in Sainsbury’s.” Yet, while some chocoholics can’t wait to get their hands on the new flavour, others are questioning why they are already appearing before summer is out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments on the post ranged from “OMG”, “wow” and “That looks yummy” to “Ewwwww” and “Bruh we ain’t even Christmas yet”. However, most people said they would be keeping an eye out for the new bars. Keeley Warden-Fretwell said: “I fear a Sainsbury's trip is needed,” while Tracie Jayne Claxton added: “Ohhhh need to try these.”

The KitKat Gingerbread eight-pack is priced at £2.20 - around 28p per bar - but won’t be around for long so could be worth stocking up if this is a flavour you can’t do without. A Nestlé spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to introduce this year’s limited-edition KitKat Gingerbread flavour two finger.

"Making for the perfect companion to any break, shoppers will find a crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth gingerbread flavour KitKat chocolate. Catch it while you can, it’s only available from September to January!”

Limited-edition KitKat Gingerbread bars have been spotted in Sainsbury’s | Food Finds UK Official Facebook page

The brand has also shared a recipe for a Gingerbread Hot Chocolate, made using the KitKat fingers, along with mixed spice, cocoa powder and hot milk, described as “the ideal winter warmer”. Nestlé also suggests giving it a grown-up twist by adding a splash of coffee liqueur and serving it in espresso cups at Christmas parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KitKat said: “Our Gingerbread hot chocolate is made with snappy KitKat fingers, ground mixed spice, cocoa powder and hot milk – and makes the ideal winter warmer. Sip it by the fire or head out for a winter walk with your family or friends. It couldn’t be easier or quicker to whip up.”

This is just the latest new flavour KitKat to arrive in the UK after a KitKat Chunky hit UK shelves back in June. The KitKat Chunky Funky tempted those with a sweet tooth to a crispy cocoa wafer wrapped up in a luscious swirl of milk chocolate and white coating.

Speaking at the time of the limited-edition KitKat Chunky’s launch in stores nationwide, KitKat Assistant Brand Manager, Rida Ahmed, said: “This year we’ve introduced some amazing new products with our eye-catching, marbled swirls thanks to the brilliant minds at our research and development centre in York. KitKat Chunky has a fresh look while keeping the delicious crispy wafer and KitKat chocolate that our fans adore. It’s such a fun product, and we can’t wait to see how shoppers react."

And the KitKat Chunky Funky wasn’t the only new arrival that month. The KitKat Chunky Duo Salted Caramel took indulgent treats to the next level with the new duo bar featuring the classic crispy wafer topped with a rich layer of salted caramel filling; all wrapped in a smooth chocolate coating.