Chocolate fans are celebrating as a favourite treat has returned to UK shelves along with two other brand new limited edition flavours.

A favourite style of UK chocolate lovers is set to make a sensational return to supermarket shelves in the coming weeks. The Cadbury Marble disappeared from shops more than a decade ago - a move lamented by sweet-toothed snack lovers ever since.

Now, food firm Nestlé has revealed a new bar - which features the same type of marbled chocolate seen on the long-lost Cadbury offering. The limited-edition KitKat Chunky Funky features a crispy cocoa wafer wrapped in a milk and white chocolate swirled coating, producing the marble effect.

And the news has been welcomed by Cadbury Marble lovers who were quick to see the similarity, with one pointing out the new KitKat "looks like a marble blend", with a "very white and milk chocolate combo".

Another food lover on social media agreed, saying they "love marble chocolate", while others were simply excited to get their hands on the new treat. One wrote how the new KitKat Chunky Funky "looks sensational", with another saying it appeared "absoloutely gorgeous".

However, one still spiky Cadbury fan lamented how a return of the "Marble would have been better", in homage to the not-forgotten treat last seen in 2012.

The limited-edition KitKat Chunky Funky features a crispy cocoa wafer wrapped in a milk and white chocolate swirled coating, producing the marble effect | Nestle

Brand manager at KitKat, Rida Ahmed, said: "KitKat Chunky has a fresh look while keeping the delicious crispy wafer and KitKat chocolate that our fans adore. It’s such a fun product and we can’t wait to see how shoppers react."

Meanwhile, the Chunky Funky is just one of three new bars being issued by Nestlé. The firm has also unveiled a KitKat Chunky Duo Salted Caramel, as well as a new take on the classic Blue Riband - the Blue Riband Vanilla.

Blue Ribands first hit shelves in 1936 and now, almost 90 years on, is being given a sibling which features a vanilla filling with light wafer coating.

The trio of new bars will be available in shops across the UK from this week. In the meantime, over at biscuit firm McVitie’s, fans have been teased with news of another new release - Club Layers Orange – based on the 80s favourite, the Club Orange.

McVitie's says it will boast a thick milk chocolate-coated wafer bar with a zingy orange-flavoured cream filling aimed at those wanting a pick-me-up in a hurry. It is available exclusively at Spar stores now for just 79p, the company said.