A rare Galaxy chocolate bar has been spotted in UK stores...

Sweet-toothed snackers are heading out to stores in the hunt for a rare treat spotted on UK shelves. Chocolate lovers have been on the hunt for the imported Galaxy Strawberry bar after it was spotted at a Premier convenience store - for just 99p.

The corner shop chain has more than 4,000 shops across the UK and a post on social media highlighting the find has sent shoppers into a frenzy as they look to snap up the snack.

Galaxy Strawberry bars are common in Dubai - but is only available to UK shoppers in the UK online, costing around £3 plus postage. But one shopper shared their find in Facebook group Food Finds UK saying they had found a "99p galaxy strawberry spotted at our local premier".

Galaxy Strawberry bars have been spotted at Premier convenience stores | Galaxy

And the post prompted excitement among chocolate lovers, with one saying simply, "I neeeeed", while another said they "defo need this!".

The bar comes in a 36g pack and is listed as a "smooth, velvety milk chocolate bar with a sweet strawberry twist, straight from Dubai" on import websites.

Meanwhile, other snack fans have spotted another new Galaxy offering, this time at Sainsbury's - the vegan honeycomb chocolate bar - which is part of the brand's new vegan range of treats.

The vegan honeycomb bar is described as a "delicious blend of velvety cocoa, rich hazelnut paste and crunchy golden honeycomb pieces".

Elsewhere, more than a decade after being discontinued in UK stores, former fan favourite Galaxy Flutes have been spotted on offer at discount supermarket chain, Farmfoods, while Home Bargains browsers have spotted the Galaxy Pink White Hot White Chocolate at some stores.