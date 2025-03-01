A popular child’s cereal is being recalled amid fears it may include lumps of sugar which could be a choking hazard.

Cereal Partners UK and Ireland are recalling Nestlé Frosted Shreddies because they may contain small hard lumps of sugar which have formed in the product. This makes the product unsafe to eat and may present a choking hazard.

The specific products which are potentially affected are:

Nestlé Frosted Shreddies 500g which are best before July 2025 with the following batch codes: 42850952, 42860952, 42870952, 42880952, 42890952, 42900952

Nestlé Frosted Shreddies 40g sold as part of the Nestlé Box Bowl Mixed Cereals 210g pack which are best before June 2025 with the following batch codes: 42913451, 42923451, 42933451

Nestlé Frosted Shreddies 40g sold as part of the Nestlé Box Bowl Mixed Cereals 210g pack which are best before July 2025 with the following batch codes: 43173451, 43183451, 43193451, 43203451, 43233451

Popular children's cereal Nestlé Frosted Shreddies has been recalled amid choking hazard fears as it may contain hard sugar lumps. Stock image by Adobe Photos. | Alexandra W/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com

Batch codes can be found on the top of the product packaging. Customers are requested not to eat any products with the above descriptions and batch codes. Instead,they are asked to return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. Alternatively, they are asked to dispose of the product and contact Nestlé on their official website with a photo of the batch code.

The recall was voluntarily issued on Friday (February 28), and the firm has apologised to customers.