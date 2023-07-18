The summer is here - and while it might not feel like it with the weather at the moment, you might be in need of refreshment in the weeks to come.

Prime Hydration has taken the shelves by storm since launching in 2022 and is particularly popular with younger shoppers. It is now far more widely available in the UK - although some shops still have limits on the number you can buy.

If you are looking for an extra way to jazz up your Prime - we have penned a simple recipe to turn the drink into a refreshing ice lolly.

Recipe to turn Prime Hydration into lollipops

It only takes one ingredient and a couple of steps to turn your bottle of Prime Hydration into a refreshing lollipop. All you need is:

A bottle of Prime Hydration in the flavour of your choice (we used Ice Pop)

Lollipop mould and sticks

Prime Hydration ice lolly

Step-by-step recipe

Step one

Take your bottle of Prime Hydration and pour it into the moulds until they are almost full. Make sure to add your sticks, so you can hold your ice lolly once its done.

Step two

Put your moulds in the freezer - and set a timer - we checked it once an hour - and found they were frozen and ready after around 3 hours.

Step three

Enjoy!

How did the lollipop taste?

We found that using the Ice Pop flavour of Prime Hydration proved to be a delightful success. The sharpness contrasted particularly well with the refreshing frozen coconut water.