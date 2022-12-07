NHS staff will be able to order any tall drink of their choice including festive favourites and espresso-based classics without charge

Starbucks is offering free tall drinks to all NHS staff as an early festive thank you on Wednesday 7 December.

They will be free to order all day for any NHS staff. All the staff has to do is show their work identity card in any Starbucks store across the UK to claim a handcrafted Tall beverage of their choice.

Drinks available include festive favourites and espresso-based classics.

The one-day offer is part of an ongoing partnership between Starbucks and NHS Charities Together (NHSCT), which sees each Starbucks store paired with one of over 250 local NHS charities, to help support staff, patients, and communities across the UK.

Support provided by NHS Charities Together includes counselling, helplines, and peer-to-peer support for staff, as well as projects that support the long-term recovery of the NHS and reduce health inequalities in local communities.

‘Demonstrates our huge appreciation of the NHS’

Ellie Orton OBE, chief executive at NHS Charities Together, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from Starbucks. Their free Tall beverage initiative and in-store fundraising can make a vital difference to support staff, volunteers and patients across the UK.”

Meanwhile Alex Rayner, general manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We hope this small gesture gives all NHS workers the opportunity to take a moment to enjoy this festive period and demonstrates our huge appreciation of the NHS for all that they do, all year round. We are proud of our ongoing partnership with NHS Charities Together and look forward to delivering more work together that ensures we continue to support the local communities we serve.”

