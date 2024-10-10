The Forge in Chester retains its 2 AA Rosettes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Forge, within Hotel Indigo Chester, has retained its 2 AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence.

The award-winning restaurant was awarded the 2 AA Rosettes for the first time in 2023. The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels. The team of inspectors have an unrivalled wealth of experience in assessing quality throughout the UK so receiving an award is a huge achievement.

Led by Head Chef, Dan Regan, The Forge is one of Chester’s best restaurants. Opening in Spring 2021, the 70-seater restaurant, has a passion for wild, sustainable British ingredients. The open kitchen cooks over wood and charcoal, using wild and locally reared meat, that is aged on the premises. Dan, who has worked at The Forge since 2021 as Sous Chef, before being promoted to Head Chef, has enormous enthusiasm for sustainable wild food and seasonal produce. Although predominately meat led, The Forge also offers diners a choice of fish, vegan and vegetarian dishes including Wild Sea Bass-Bouillabaisse with Smoked Aubergine, Courgette & Tomato and Celeriac with miso, seaweed, mushroom and dashi.

Scott Rankin, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Chester said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have retained our 2 AA Rosettes for culinary excellence at The Forge. Being credited with this prestigious award is testament to our brilliant team who work incredibly hard in producing a first-class dining experience. To achieve this coveted accolade is a great privilege”.

For more information about Hotel Indigo Chester please visit https://chester.hotelindigo.com/ For more information about The Forge please visit https://theforgechester.co.uk/