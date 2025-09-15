Wetherspoon pubs to slash all prices for one day - when is it and how much cheaper will food be?
On Thursday, September 18, the pub chain will slash prices by 7.5 per cent in a push to highlight what it calls an unfair tax gap between hospitality businesses and supermarkets.
The 7.5 per cent is the difference a VAT reduction would make for pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants.
The company, which runs 794 pubs in the UK and Ireland, is pushing for food and drink in the hospitality sector to be treated the same as what is brought by shoppers to eat at home.
Founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “The biggest threat to pubs and the hospitality industry in general is the vast disparity in tax treatment among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets. “This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.
“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades, because of the tax disadvantages which they have with supermarkets.
“A VAT cut to 12.5 per cent is needed to ensure that pubs, bars and restaurants do not continue to close, but instead thrive, invest and create new jobs.
“We call on the chancellor to create tax equality.”
This price cut, which is a blanket change across the entire menu, will bring the price of a large breakfast from £6.59 to £6.09, a classic burger and drink from £7.99 to £7.39, and a chicken tikka masala and drink from £10.14 to £9.38.