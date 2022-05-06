McDonald’s breakfast menu is a key part of the start to many people’s days across the UK - so when can you get hold of it?

From London to Manchester and Liverpool to Edinburgh, the McDonald’s breakfast menu is a vital part of many UK mornings.

But the offering from the famous golden arches has undergone a great deal of change in recent months.

McDonald’s permanently axed its widely coveted breakfast wraps and bagels at the start of 2022.

While these changes are still a sore point for some customers, McDonald’s McMuffins, hash browns and rolls are still going strong.

So, if you’re after a McDonald’s breakfast, what’s on the restaurant’s menu - and when can you get your hands on it?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the McDonald’s breakfast menu?

The McDonald’s breakfast menu is made up of several lighter dishes aimed at those who need a quick breakfast on the go.

So, if you’re after a full English or poached eggs and avocado on sourdough toast, it’s probably not for you.

The menu contains the breakfast roll - essentially a burger version of a full English that contains cheese, a sausage patty, fried egg, bacon and either ketchup or brown sauce.

There are also McDonald’s famous hash browns, bacon rolls, McMuffins - the chain’s version of an English muffin - and the absolutely filthy cheesy bacon flatbread.

The McMuffin and McDonald’s hash brown (pictured here in the US) are global phenomenons (image: Getty Images)

If you’re after something sweet to break your fast, you can choose from a selection of porridge pots (in some restaurants), pancakes, or jam on a muffin.

McDonald’s also offers a ‘breakfast under 400kcal’ menu that includes either its egg and cheese McMuffin or a muffin with jam, alongside a small bag of fruit and a coffee or tea.

For those who like to salivate over their food before going and getting it, you can find out what McDonald’s full breakfast menu offering is by visiting the McDonald’s website.

Why is McDonald’s breakfast separate from its regular menu?

In case you didn’t realise, McDonald’s only serves its breakfast menu in the morning.

So you won’t be able to get hold of your Big Mac, McPlant or fries while McDonald’s is churning out McMuffins.

The restaurant says this is because its breakfast items are “cooked slightly differently and at a different temperature” than its other foodie fare.

It also says it does not “have enough space” in its kitchens to cook both menus simultaneously.

When are McDonald’s breakfast menu hours?

So, to the key question then - when can you get hold of your McDonald’s breakfast?

If you’re someone who lives in a bustling city where McDonald’s has a 24-hour restaurant, they switch over to the breakfast menu from 6am.

Restaurants that don’t offer a 24-hour service offer the menu from their opening time.

Until November 2019, McDonald’s breakfast menu was only available until 10.30am every day.

But now, its morning offering is available until 11am.