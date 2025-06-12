Grey-vers: Generation X-perience living life louder - embracing festivals and music for mid-life dating

As festival season kicks off, the study by Ourtime, the dating app for over 50s, found that popular interests bringing 50+ singles together include festivals (43%) and concerts and live gigs (40%).

Gone are the days when middle age meant a quiet life. Today’s single over-50s are living life louder - embracing high-tempo hobbies and activities as a way to forge fresh connections and reignite romance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research reveals that nearly three quarters (73%) of singles over the age of 50 say they’re “more active and social than ever before” - with music, movement and letting their hair down high on the agenda. In fact, over half (54%) say they still enjoy partying.

As festival season kicks off, the study by Ourtime, the dating app for over 50s, found that popular interests bringing 50+ singles together include festivals (43%) and concerts and live gigs (40%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, 67% say they prefer high-energy pursuits like partying in the search for new connections, over more mellow pastimes like puzzling and knitting. Even raves remain a thrill as a social setting for over a quarter (28%), proving that passion – and the party – doesn’t fade with age.

The study found that this ‘Generation X-perience’ is using their heady hobbies as a way to meet new people - for both companionship (63%) and romance (35%). While the majority (88%) believe mutual interests are the key to sparking meaningful relationships: making hobbies the modern matchmaker.

Other popular passions helping this crowd make new connections include travel (52%), yoga (25%), hiking (21%), running (19%), cycling (13%) and tennis (13%).

Energetic celebs in their 50s have helped to inspire over a third (35%) of mid-lifers, including 52-year-old Idris Elba and his love of kickboxing, 57-year-old Davina McCall and her HIIT training, and Cameron Diaz (52) surfing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a massive eight in 10 (87%) respondents, bonding over shared interests is the key driver for a successful relationship - whether romantic or platonic - and it seems this generation’s penchant for thrill is sparking a trend for friendship first dating.

The study from Ourtime found that nearly half (47%) of singles over 50 now prioritise companionship first, with the hope it will naturally blossom into a committed relationship. However, romance isn’t seen as essential by the 50+ cohort, with 38% saying they view it as an enrichment to their already fulfilling lives, rather than a necessity.

Perhaps this is why, rather than diving into traditional dates, 83% are opting for activity-based meetups – from joining a local padel group to attending music festivals with fellow fans - easing the pressure of traditional date set ups and helping them to connect with like-minded people who share their interests.

And far from being technophobic, today’s mid-life daters are confidently turning to dating apps. Three-quarters (74%) of those surveyed say they’ve used dating apps to meet new people - with 57% actively turning to platforms like Ourtime in a bid to match with mid-lifers who share the same interests. In fact, three-quarters (74%) say they're more likely to start a conversation if a potential match shares a key interest or activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s 50+ singles know the real value of shared passions”, says Ourtime’s dating expert Kate Taylor.“Our hobbies and interests are a huge part of what makes us interesting and lovable. Finding a partner who shares those passions helps us feel seen and appreciated. It also gives us endless fodder for conversations. Whether it’s dancing, gigging, or even raving, couples who play together tend to stay together - and never run out of date ideas”.

“Daters in their 50s aren’t chasing surface level attraction. They're looking for true companionship with substance. Friendship-first dating allows for genuine conversations without pressure, builds trust organically, and leads to shared memorable experiences – all while doing things they genuinely enjoy. And with dating apps like Ourtime offering tools to match based on interests, it’s never been easier to meet like-minded singles who are also looking for a deeper, more fulfilling connection.”

Ourtime dating expert Kate Taylor’s top tips for friendship-first dating:

1. Mention *sociable* hobbies on your dating profile

Many people love solitary hobbies - but a great way to list these is by putting a sociable spin on them. For example, if you like reading, say you love exploring book shops. Love sport? Mention that you enjoy watching live events. This works to turn them into great date ideas. Ourtime, the dating app dedicated to singles over 50, lets you list your hobbies on your profile, making it easy to connect with people who share your interests.

2) Have an open mind about your date’s hobbies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t totally write someone off because their profile says they love wild-swimming, but you’re strictly the hot-tub type (for example). Stay curious and ask them questions. After all, their passion might spark a new interest for you and they’ll appreciate your interest.

3) Follow your heart

Not sure what your hobbies are, or want new ones? Follow your heart. If you love The Great Pottery Throwdown, investigate a local pottery class. If you enjoyed art at school, join a local painting group. Ourtime hosts regular live events where you can partake in fun activities with other singles. Meeting like-minded people boosts your confidence, which will help when you go out on dates.

4) Suggest a date around your shared interests

Tailoring your date to your mutual interests is charming and shows that you’re paying attention. For example, if you’re both dog owners, suggest meeting in a nearby dog-friendly café.

5) Be authentic

We’ve all been tempted to fill our profiles full of exciting past-times like mountain-climbing, but if you want to meet the perfect partner for you, it pays to be honest. Do you really want to date someone who will drag you up Everest? Or would you prefer someone who’ll duet your favourite songs with you at karaoke? Stay true to you and what you love.