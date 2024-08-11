Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On average, Brits take less than 25 seconds to make a decision on whether a house is right for them, or not.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to buying a home, first impressions are extremely important. In most cases, the hallway is the first space a potential buyer will see, so it’s crucial that the first look of the interior is the best it can be to help win the buyer over in less than 25 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this in mind, Tobie Lewis, Paint and Interiors Expert from Valspar Paint, shares four ways to make your hallway the star of the show, and help impress those all important buyers.

A lick of paint

The colour of your hallway can make a huge difference to the overall look and feel of the space, so homeowners need to get the colour scheme right. If the hallway is small and narrow, then bright colours such as white, cream, or pale grey will maximise light and openness. Whereas darker shades are better suited to larger, wider hallway entrances to add warmth and depth to the space.

Lighting

Getting the lighting right is essential in a hallway as it needs to create a welcoming atmosphere for guests, as well as make the space appear larger and brighter. Glass doors and windows help to let in natural light in a hallway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, hanging mirrors is also a great and cost effective way to reflect light around the space. In addition to this, a lamp can offer warmth to a space, especially on a darker day, creating a cosy environment for guests entering the home.

Soft furnishings

A hallway is space that is typically not over-decorated but a few small changes can make a huge difference. To help homebuyers with personable touches and pops of colours, add soft furnishings and accessories such as rugs, photographs, artwork or flowers. This will help the guests to imagine themselves living in the space too.

Don’t overdo it on the candles!

Bad smells can be a huge ‘turn-off’ for prospective buyers, however it’s also not advised to have too many candles, or air fresheners around the home as this could be overpowering for a homebuyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting the smell ‘just right’ can be difficult, however keep it simple, make sure to air out the home beforehand and then stick to one fragrance using either a candle or diffuser with a fairly neutral scent.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now