Garage conversion: Demand sky-high as homeowners seek more space

British garages become playrooms, gyms, and offices as UK homeowners favour conversions to add value and space to their homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Homeowners in the UK are turning to unused garage space to add extra space and value to their homes, as worries about the economy and a static housing market are encouraging people to improve, not move.

Research from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, found that many UK residents were considering renovating or extending their home rather than moving, with a third (33 per cent) choosing to extend, renovate, or generally improve their existing home.

Recent statistics show that more than half (53 per cent) of garages are not used to house cars. Instead, they often become extra storage areas or dumping grounds, when they could instead be used to create a room in your home. Attached garages can be perfect additions as a separate dining room, playroom or boot room, while detached garages can make perfect home offices or gyms.

Home extension

Andy Simms, from MyBuilder.com, said that the rise of popularity is not surprising.

“Garage conversions can be remarkably versatile, and actually extremely affordable. In terms of extending your home, it’s one of the most cost-effective ways to gain extra space at a reasonable cost.

“Depending on where the garage is located in comparison to the rest of your rooms, they can provide a multitude of great spaces as well as provide extra storage.

“If you’re considering converting your garage, we’d advise to get an expert in to advise as to whether you need planning, what an approximate cost would be, and even give you inspiration as to what your new room could be.”

Garage conversion

A garage conversion can also be turned around in a relatively quick time period - sometimes just two or three weeks. Once the garage is empty, the work tends to begin quite unobtrusively. The garage will be prepared with studwork insulation for the walls, with an electrician needed to install wiring for the required amount of sockets. Depending on the use, a plumber might be needed to install pipework and a radiator for heating.

To finish off the conversion, there may be a door knocked through to existing accommodation, plasterboards and plastering will be applied to the walls, skirting boards will be fitted with any new windows and flooring.

This is likely to cost in the region of £15-20k for most parts of the country and up to £25k for London and surrounding areas. You do not need planning permission for most conversions, but you’ll face roughly a £500 fee from your local Building Control for your application and an inspection fee to sign off your conversion project.

For more ideas and cost guides on garage conversions, please visit https://www.mybuilder.com/conversions/articles/garage-conversion-ideas.

Garage conversion - playroom

Garage conversion ideas

Experts from MyBuilder.com have put together a list of potential layouts for your converted garage, along with approximate costs for the work. From gyms, to studies, to playrooms, there is an option to suit everyone - and it can be surprisingly affordable.

Office

While garden rooms became popular during the pandemic as people worked from home, many of us are still using a spare bedroom as an office. A garage conversion is the perfect space for an office, with plenty of room for a permanent desk, storage for files, and a comfortable chair. Costs can start from as little as £15,000.

Playroom

Most parents will testify that having the space to keep the kids’ toys out of sight seems a luxury. Few of us have a dedicated playroom for the children, but it could be a solution for the permanent clutter that comes with parenthood. Many attached garages meet the house in the kitchen or living area, meaning that any conversion would be conveniently located for keeping an eye on the little ones while enjoying quieter spaces. Costs start at around £15,000.

Home gym

Finding the time to get to a gym can be difficult, so what better way to use your garage than as a home gymnasium? It’s the perfect space to fit a treadmill, bike and some weight machines. The only problem is you won’t be able to make any excuses not to exercise. Costs start at £15,000.

Craft room

The pandemic led to a rise in “side hustles” with many people indulging their creative sides and earning a little extra money at the same time. Having a dedicated space for this may seem like a luxury, but if crafting is your thing then a garage conversion can work perfectly. There’s enough space to store any equipment, having a table and chair for working on your projects, and you can close the door on any mess in the meantime. Conversion costs for a craft room are around £20,000 with bespoke storage.

Changing room/playroom

Newborn babies may not require many toys to store, but the paraphernalia that comes with them can be vast. From changing tables to bassinets and buggies, having a baby adds to the clutter. Converting your garage into a bespoke changing/storage area, with space for a playroom for older kids, is a great way to utilise your extra space. This conversion would cost approximately £18-20,000, including plumbing for a sink and WC.

Occasional annexe

For those of us with ageing parents who may come to visit, a downstairs annexe with bathroom and snug/sofa bed can be a game changer. It’s also a great space for older children who may like their own space. A conversion like this could cost a little more, in the region of £20k.

Split rooms

Many garages are quite spacious and could be converted into two smaller rooms, allowing for a multi-purpose function. One idea could be to create an office on one side, with a gaming or playroom on the other. The rooms could be split with a wall or a divider, depending on the usage. A conversion like this would cost around £18,000.

False wall room

Many of us use our garages to store equipment such as bikes, or lawnmowers. Converting the space may therefore leave these items without a home. However, some conversions can create a split space that allows the front of the garage to remain as storage. The rest of the room can be used as indoor space, such as a study or cinema room. Costs start at around £16,000.

Kitchen utility room

Interior influences often brag of their utility rooms, which house the practical items allowing their kitchens to stay clear of clutter and aesthetically pleasing. The reality is that most homes do not have the space to facilitate such aspirational spaces - unless the garage is converted. Costs start at approximately £19,000 for this type of conversion, that would require plumbing and storage.

Boot room

For those of us with pets and outdoor pursuits as a hobby, a boot room would be a blissful luxury. Designed to store boots, coats, and outdoor equipment, boot rooms can be beautiful spaces to keep the muddiness at bay. Add plumbing for a sink or even a dog shower. Conversions such as this one start at £20,000.

Dining room

While dining rooms used to be commonplace, open plan living spaces meant the death of a separate space for dining. However, dining rooms are seeing a surge of popularity, and a garage conversion is the perfect space to house one. It’s also a relatively simple conversion, with costs starting at £15,000.

Extra living space

Depending on the location of the garage, it could be used simply to extend your existing living space. Whether that be a bigger living room or kitchen, the extra space could really give your home the wow factor. Conversions like this are slightly more costly if you need to remove walls to open up the space. Costs start at £18,500.

Cinema room

Projectors or huge TVs may not be practical for everyday use in your living room, but home cinemas are a great investment for movie lovers or for binge watching the latest season of Bridgerton in all its glory. The large blank canvas provided by a garage wall is the perfect place for a projector screen, leaving you plenty of room for comfy seats and tables for snacks. Conversion costs would be around £17,000.

Home pub

With the prices of drinks in pubs ever increasing, why not set up your own bar at home? A single garage can provide a great space for a home bar, comfortable seats and a darts board if you want to feel really authentic. Perfect for entertaining the guests or just having a break from working from home. Conversions like this will cost around £17,000.

Office and home school

Home schooling is increasing in popularity, but it can be hard to balance with your own workload. Having a joint office/home learning space is a great solution to this issue - and a garage conversion can provide the perfect area to make this into a reality. A temporary room divider, such as a screen, can be used when more privacy is needed, while still keeping an eye on your children. A conversion like this is quite straightforward, and starts at around £15,000.

