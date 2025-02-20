I’m an interiors expert: Here’s how to ‘biohack’ your home

Biohacking is the latest trend to sweep the wellness world and it applies to the home too. Biohacking is essentially a DIY approach to your health, and the idea is that by making purposeful changes to your diet, routine and lifestyle you can hack your own biology to be healthier, and improve your overall wellbeing.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, paint and interiors expert Lucy Steele from V&CO reveals how you can actually biohack your home to create a healthier you in 2025.

Colour psychology

Colour psychology is the study of how colours affect human behaviour and it could be a key part of biohacking your home to create a calmer, more peaceful sanctuary. Colours like greens and blues that connect our homes to nature are known to help promote feelings of being grounded and relaxed. Some medical research has suggested that blue can help reduce blood pressure. This makes it a perfect colour for your bedroom. Add a light blue feature wall or accentuate your bedding with light blue throws and cushions for a tranquil feel.

Plant life

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indoor houseplants are a brilliant way to introduce nature directly into your home. Studies show that plants help us feel more calm and relaxed therefore decreasing levels of anxiety. Bring the outside into any room, introducing a natural and organic vibe to your home.

Vitamin D enhanced homes

Sometimes referred to as sun mapping, paying attention to where gets the most natural light in the home and designing your routine around hitting these sunlit spots can greatly improve your day-to-day sense of wellbeing. By actively paying attention to when and where sunlight enters each room has unexpected benefits – for your health, your lifestyle and the look and feel of your interiors, whether that is your living room ideas or kitchen.

Zen scents

We know that mindful breathing can help relax our nervous system and quell the fight or flight feeling that results in anxiety and stress. Add the power of scents that calm you down as you take those deep breaths and the effect is even more powerful and you don’t need to leave your bed to feel the benefits. Sandalwood, lavender, vanilla, chamomile, rosemary, and grapefruit can all help you to feel de-stressed and feel naturally uplifted in the home.

Wellness spaces in the home

Creating a corner for wellness in the home is the perfect way to biohack your interiors. Whether it's a spot for yoga, some reading, or even just somewhere quiet in the house to do some deep breaths, having space in the home to practise wellbeing will upgrade your home, and your routine!