If you’re looking to boost your productivity, here are tips from former-Royal Gardener Jack Stooks on the plants that could do just that.

With Spring now upon us, many of us are preparing our homes for a spring refresh, but did you know that certain plants can boost office harmony?

With Spring now upon us, many of us are preparing our homes for a spring refresh, but did you know that certain plants can boost office harmony? Office Freedom spoke to former-Royal Gardener Jack Stooks on how you can create the perfect office environment for the spring months.

As well as working as a private garden designer, one of Jack’s greatest honours was working as the Senior Gardener at Highgrove House Gardens. Responsible for shaping the landscape garden on the Royal estate, he ensured it was eye-catching year-round.

Jack recommends boosting work spaces with plants for their “calming” presence. He said: “The top benefits of having plants in the office, especially for productivity and mental health, are their calming and relaxing presence.

“Just knowing there’s something alive around you that needs tending, loving, and caring for can make a big difference. When people have plants in the office, they know they need to water them to keep them alive, and they’re also aware of the benefits like increased oxygen levels.”

Plants to improve concentration and reduce stress

Jack says plants that help with concentration or reduce stress at work include those that release oxygen, such as Lavender, Jasmine, and Rosemary. He says: “It’s also beneficial to have scented plants or those with fragrant leaves in the office. Lavender, for instance, has a lovely scent but needs good lighting and regular watering.

“Lemon balm has nice leaves, and jasmine is excellent for reducing anxiety as you get occasional whiffs of its scent. Rosemary is another long-lasting option that thrives with good lighting. Scented leaf geraniums also work well indoors, as they release a pleasant scent when touched or brushed past, helping to alleviate anxiety.”

Plants for a spring office update

Evergreen plants like ficus and spider plants are ideal for spring office updates, says Jack. “When updating office plants for spring, it’s a good idea to choose evergreen varieties that thrive year-round,” he says.

“Stability is essential, especially in workplaces aiming to reduce stress and anxiety, so it’s best not to change the office environment too frequently. Evergreen plants provide consistency, and they just need occasional care, like adding new compost and watering, to keep them healthy.

To add a seasonal touch, Jack suggests considering bulbs placed on office desks or in a central area to “create awareness of the change in seasons”. However, he says it’s best to keep these in a designated spot while maintaining the rest of the office as it is.

“This way, you can introduce a seasonal element without creating too much change, which might cause stress,” Jack adds.

Low maintenance plants for the office

For offices with low levels of natural light, go for low-maintenance plants, recommends Jack. “Low-maintenance plants that work well for offices with limited natural light include peace lilies, snake plants, dracaenas, and cheese plants. These plants are great oxygen releasers, which can contribute to a positive atmosphere in the office by providing cleaner air.”

He adds: “For a more inviting office space, vibrant, low-maintenance plants like cheese plants or epiphytic plants do well indoors. English ivy is another good option for darker areas. It doesn’t have a scent but is perfect for filling a dark space and is quite long-lasting.”