If you’re embarking on a spring clean, here are five top UK cleanfluencers to motivate and inspire you.

It’s that time of year again when, for many, a burning desire to get your home under control emerges. Thanks to the rise in cleaning influencers, if you’ve got the spring cleaning feeling, but don’t know where to start, help is at hand.

However, you don’t want to waste precious decluttering time, scouring the internet for experts in domestic duties. To help you crack on, I’ve selected some of the most popular ‘cleanfluencers’ in the UK right now who can guide you through your home’s March makeover.

I’ve chosen influencers who offer solutions, tutorials, step-by-step-guides, product suggestions and motivational ‘clean with me’ videos, so whatever you’re looking for from your guide to cleaning, you should find someone to match among this lot…

Sophie Hinchcliffe

Better known as @mrshinchhome, Sophie Hinchcliffe has amassed a whopping 4.8m followers so she’s obviously doing something right. Her Instagram is a mix of homelife but with a focus on cleaning as well as product suggestions.

Her immaculate home offers inspiration and her ‘clean along with me’ videos demonstrate how she keeps it looking that way so we can all have a go in our homes too. And if you like your cleaning inspo to come with a side helping of farmyard animals too, then Sophie is definitely the influencer for you.

Lynsey Crombie

Another well-known cleanfluencer and star of TV, Lynsey Crombie, offers mini-tutorials and clever hacks such as chucking in a teabag when soaking your roasting tin to make it easier to clean. Also known as @Lynsey_QueenofClean, you might recognise Lynsey from her appearances on This Morning as their resident cleaning expert.

As well as her cleaning tips and tricks, she also recommends her favourite products for getting the job done.

Gemma Bray

If you lack motivation or often feel overwhelmed when your home gets really untidy, then Gemma Bray - AKA The Organised Mum (TOM) - might be the solution you are looking for. Her cleaning method breaks everything down into manageable tasks to carry out every weekday, giving you a clean and tidy home come the weekend.

You can also join ‘Team Tom’ where you can listen to Gemma talk you through entire cleaning sessions, step-by-step, from your 15 minute daily jobs to entire house resets - perfect for those who need help avoiding distractions or a cheerleader to keep you motivated to the end.

Kayleigh Taylor

Kayleigh Taylor’s another cleanfluencer who shows you genuine mess before tidying up, making for extremely satisfying videos. If you are someone who is often finding yourself responsible for creating calm out of chaotically messy spaces, perhaps give @cleanwith_kayleigh a follow for tidy space inspiration.

Nancy Birtwhistle

Fans of The Great British Bake Off might already recognise Nancy Birtwhistle after she won the fifth series of the popular series. You can find her on Instagram @nancy.birtwhistle where she shares money-saving cleaning tips and how to make cheap eco alternatives cleaning products.

If you want to watch someone who actually cleans away dirt (rather than wiping round an already completely clean house) this is the account for you.