Tidying guru Marie Kondo returns with Japanese concept of Kanso - the perfect system for a spring clean declutter
Just in time for a thorough spring clean, tidying guru Marie Kondo has returned to teach houseproud people how to embrace the Japanese concept of Kanso in their homes. The multi-million bestselling author has even broken it down into five easy steps. Of course she has.
It has been a while since Marie told us to keep only the items that “spark joy” back in 2019, and homes across the globe breathed a sigh of relief when people stripped back their possessions to create a clutter-free environment. Now, the 40-year-old has returned in a new collaboration celebrating the Epson projectors.
Epson’s latest research revealed that a tidy home is closely linked to mental wellbeing. Of the 2,000 Brits surveyed, over half (57%) agree with the saying ‘A tidy home is a tidy mind’ and six in 10 (60%) said that decluttering their home provides them with a sense of inner peace and calm.
However, the study also found that tech clutter —such as tangled wires, excessive gadgets, and bulky devices— contributes to a feeling of disarray, with over a third (35%) of people saying their homes would feel more peaceful if their tech was more organised.
Interestingly, 42% of Brits think TVs are the biggest eyesores in their home, with 19% saying that having technology that blends in with the style of their home will help promote a calm feeling, and a quarter (25%) actively looking for technology that fits with their home’s décor/theme to enhance their wellbeing.
“With our latest research showing that technology can be both a necessity and a source of clutter, we wanted to offer a solution that supports a more mindful and minimalist lifestyle,” said Brendan Hoare, Home Cinema Product Manager at Epson. “By partnering with Marie Kondo, we hope to inspire people to rethink how they use and organise their technology to create a home that truly sparks joy.”
Marie Kondo’s top tidying tips
With this in mind, Marie Kondo has shared her top tips for embracing Kanso and creating a serene and harmonious home environment.
- Let go of clutter: Start by discarding items that no longer spark joy, including unused Tech devices and excess wires.
- Give everything a home: Organise items by category and ensure they have a designated space to maintain order.
- Form follows function: Invest in sleek, multifunctional, and space-saving alternatives for everyday appliances, such as replacing a bulky TV with a sleek, portable projector.
- Welcome empty space: Embrace open spaces to promote tranquillity and avoid the urge to overfill them with unnecessary items.
- Embrace imperfection: Personalise your home based on what brings you joy rather than striving for perfection.
The Kanso concept emphasises simplicity and clarity in the home and the new Epson EF-21 and EF-22 projectors are designed with aesthetics and practicality in mind, making them an ideal pairing. The projectors feature a compact, stylish design in sophisticated colour options, seamless connectivity, and the ability to be easily packed away when not in use.
