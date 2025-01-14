Rescue your waterlogged garden with five expert tips

Doff Portland's technical development manager provides key steps to protect your garden from waterlogging

With heavy rainfall sweeping across the UK and melting snow adding to the mix, many gardeners are facing waterlogged soil.

While excess moisture can pose challenges, there are key actions gardeners can take to protect their gardens through the colder months.

Jane Fairlie, technical development manager at Doff Portland - manufacturer of premium garden care products - offers her expert advice on how to manage waterlogged gardens and ensure lawns and plants remain healthy and thriving.

l“Waterlogged soil starves plants of oxygen,” explains Jane.

"While short periods of waterlogging generally won’t cause too much damage, prolonged exposure to standing water can lead to root rot, poor nutrient uptake and an increased risk of fungal diseases.”

Key steps to protect your garden:

1. Assess the damage after heavy rain

After heavy rain, it’s important to check your garden for damage.

“Start by clearing away debris such as fallen branches or leaves,” advises Jane.

“Check areas where water has pooled and monitor how long it takes for the water to drain. If water lingers for too long, it increases the risk of fungal issues like mildew, black spots and root rot.”

2. Protect vulnerable plants

Certain plants, including delphiniums, hostas and young shrubs like crab apples, are especially sensitive to soggy conditions, especially during winter when visible signs of distress may be absent.

“Lawns can be affected too, as excessive moisture can encourage fungal diseases like fusarium patch,” Jane notes.

“To help lawns recover, use a garden fork to aerate the soil or, in particularly compacted areas, a hollow tine aerator to create channels for water to drain and oxygen to reach the roots.”

3. Improve drainage

Improving garden drainage is one of the most effective ways to prevent future waterlogging.

“Raised beds are an excellent way to combat waterlogged soil,” says Jane.

“They help keep plant roots above the waterlogged soil, giving them a better chance to thrive.”

Mulching is another useful technique. “Mulch helps break up compacted soil, allowing air to flow more freely, which aids drainage,” Jane explains.

“It also helps maintain consistent temperature and moisture levels in the soil, which is particularly important during winter.”

For areas prone to holding water, Jane recommends using permeable paving materials.

“Permeable paving allows rainwater to drain through, preventing puddles from forming.”

Additionally, make sure your gutters and downpipes are free of debris so water can flow freely and doesn’t pool around your house or garden.

For more severe waterlogging issues, Jane suggests installing a garden soakaway or French drain system.

“These drainage systems divert excess rainwater away from your garden, allowing it to drain deeper into the soil and improving overall water management.”

4. Avoid soil compaction

It’s essential to avoid walking on soggy soil as this can worsen drainage issues and cause compaction.

“Try not to walk on waterlogged areas,” Jane advises. “If you need access, consider using stepping stones or temporary pathways to minimise compaction.”

5. Plan for a resilient garden

Future-proof your garden with moisture-loving plants, suggests Jane. “Perennials, such as bog plants or certain irises and primulas, thrive in damp conditions and will do well in waterlogged areas.”

When designing or improving your garden, it's essential to plan for effective water management.

“Incorporating rain gardens, swales, or dry creek beds can help manage water runoff and keep your garden well-drained, even in wet weather,” says Jane.

A thriving garden, even in winter

​Waterlogged gardens can be a real challenge during winter, but with a few simple steps, gardeners can protect their plants and help them stay healthy.

Jane concludes, “By improving drainage, protecting vulnerable plants and addressing waterlogged areas promptly, you can help your garden thrive, even in the wettest of winters.”