The most popular interior design styles this season revealed by experts

Interior design experts have revealed that Modern Farmhouse is the interior design style of the season, while Feng Shui, Rustic and Industrial are also popular choices.

Decorating and furnishing a house can bring charm, light and life into any home, which is why many people invest a lot of time, care and money into the style they choose to go for, but which ones are the most popular right now?

Artisan home decor site, Kouboo.com , conducted a study which analysed Google Trends data with over 575 search terms relating to 25 different interior design styles to reveal which ones are the most searched in America, revealing the interior design styles of the season.

1 - Modern Farmhouse

Modern Farmhouse interior design style

Modern Farmhouse is the top interior design style this season, with 32 states choosing this style over any other. Similar to country-style homes, Modern Farmhouse offers a cleaner and fresher aesthetic by incorporating white or other light colours, accompanied by pottery, wooden furnishings, rattan baskets, and earth-toned décor.

This modern spin on country style has been popularised through social media, television and movies, which helps to aid people in inspiration, giving them platforms to copy as viewers. Vaulted ceilings, large verandas and neutral-coloured deckings are often top picks for those into the style, but not to forget that this particular style loves to draw attention to classic and traditional features which may already be in the home.

2 - Feng Shui

Feng Shui is the second most popular interior design style right now, with five states searching for it over any other style. The style originates from Chinese art, which helps to organise any space to result in positive energy and improve overall well-being, as well as making your living space harmonious and balanced.

If Feng Shui is done correctly, the balance of yin-yang energies causes a constant flow of balance, improving your life.

3 - Rustic and Coastal

In joint third place are the Rustic and Coastal interior design styles, which both have four states searching for them the most.

The rustic style concentrates on organic textures such as stone, wood and metal, whereas the coastal style of interior design focuses on reflecting elements of the beach, commonly through beach-style decorations and emphasis on light shades of green and blue.

4 - Mid-Century Modern, French Country, Industrial, and Eclectic

In joint fourth place are four different interior design styles: Mid-Century Modern, French Country, Industrial, and Eclectic.

Mid-Century Modern includes graphic shapes alongside a combination of both manufactured and natural decorations in muted tones and vibrant colours. There are normally a lot of outdoor furnishings bought inside the home in this style, which helps to create an earthy-minimalistic atmosphere.

The French Country interior style can often be mistaken for farmhouse or cottage core styles due to its homey feel. The French Country style encompasses more luxury elements, often expressed through curved regal furniture in golds and creams. Fluted and cabriole chair legs are often used in this style as opposed to the harsher shapes seen in farmhouse-designed homes, as well as more polished and finished paint jobs compared to the shabby chic look other styles incorporate.

The Industrial style focuses on materials such as utilitarian and solid metals; often, restored furniture is seen in homes decorated in this style, as it brings an effortless character to a space. Wood, iron, steel and aluminium are all quintessential elements of this particular style, as well as rich leathers and copper finishings.

Finally, the Eclectic interior style is essentially a timeless mix-and-match of décor and furniture. This style tends to incorporate pieces from all different interior design styles, resulting in a more individual and personal feel. This style never goes out of fashion as the decoration stays ambiguous through constant change-ups and re-organisation when new pieces are added.