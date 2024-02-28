Leap year babies, or leaplings, Stéphane Chevrel (bottom left), Keri Denney (top left) and Neve Soryl (middle right) have spoken to NationalWorld about what it's like to only have an official birthday every four years, ahead of the 2024 leap day on February 29. Photos UGC and Adobe Stock. Composite image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg.

This year is a very special year for some people . . . they're going to have their first birthday in four years.

That's because they're leaplings, meaning they were born on leap day, February 29. This is a date that only occurs during a leap year - and they happen every four years. 2024 happens to be one of them.

So, leaplings haven't celebrated their official birthday since 2020 and, but as that was the year of Covid lockdown the chances are that they haven't actually properly celebrated their birthday since 2016. It's no surprise then that leaplings are getting excited, as February 29 approaches.

"For many leapings, it's seen as a special thing, they're part of a unique and exclusive group," cognitive behavioural therapist Clare Flaxen told NationalWorld. "Taken with a sense of humour and fun, many leapers can enjoy celebrating their 'official' age and birthdays on leap years and make an event out of having their official birthday."

Only five million people were born on February 29 and there is a chance of one in 1,461 to give birth on leap day, according to psychologist Anna Sergent. As a result of this, she told NationaWorld that some leaplings might feel special or unique because of it, while others may feel overlooked or misunderstood. "Psychologically, they may exhibit characteristics of resilience, adaptability, or a strong sense of individuality," she adds.

Flaxen adds that the outlook and mindset adopted will be key to how an individual experiences having a leap year birthday. "Feeling unique versus feeling like you're missing out; seeing it as an opportunity to create extra special memories on leap year birthdays versus focusing on feeling that you're missing birthdays in non-leap years."

'It's fun to celebrate my leap day age'

Neve Soryl is one leap year baby who enjoys having February 29 as a birthday, although she told NationalWorld that there are advantages to having an unofficial birthdate on non-leap year years too. "It makes my birthday feel more like a birth-week. Lots of people don’t know which day I celebrate so I usually get birthday wishes all week."

Soryl, who was born in London but now lives in New Zealand, will celebrate her sixth official birthday on Thursday, but she will turn 24. She'll be celebrating in "chronological" age style, with a fun nod to her "official" age. "I love celebrating my leap day age, and I can have lots of fun with it. This year I am having a ‘party like we are 6’ themed birthday celebration with some friends," she says.

"We will be eating all our favourite kids' party foods (fairy bread, mini savouries, cakes/bikkies, lollies, chip butties and more). My friend is also making us a pinata. 24 isn’t an especially exciting birthday, so I’m not sure if I would’ve celebrated if I wasn’t also turning 6. So it’s a lot of fun to have a reason to celebrate and get more creative."

Psychologist Doctor Louise Goddard-Crawley told NationalWorld that this duality in age perception can influence leaplings' sense of identity and how they relate to peers. She says: "Some leap day babies might embrace their youthfulness, finding joy in the novelty of being 'forever young', while others may feel a sense of disconnect or struggle with being perceived as significantly younger or older than they actually feel.

"Leap day birthdays can lead to unique social interactions, often involving playful teasing or curiosity from others. Friends and acquaintances might joke with them about their 'real; age or express fascination with the rarity of their birthday. Such interactions can shape leap day babies' social skills, resilience, and ability to navigate attention and curiosity from others."

This is something that Soryl can identify with. "It's always handy to be able to say “what do you expect from a 5 year old?” when I want to be more fun," she says. "Also, if people ask my age, I will usually say my chronological age but it can be a fun ice-breaker to say my leap day age."

'I do miss out on birthday rewards'

Another leap year baby, Keri Denney, is looking forward to celebrating her 13th official birthday this year. The 52-year-old from Kildare, Ireland, joked: "Whoo hoo, teenager!" when she spoke to NationalWorld. "I do feel forever young most days but I would probably still be just as bold and outgoing if my birthday was another day," she says.

On every other non-leap year year, Denney has had a sweet approach to her birthday with her family, though she would usually celebrate on February 28. "We would say there was a moment between February 28 midnight and March 1 that was my birthday."

Most leaplings mark their birthday on either February 28 or March 1 on regular years, but some even have a double celebration and will mark both days. But, the unusual birthdate has posed some problems, especially around milestone birthdatys that mark a significant change, such as becoming an adult.

Stéphane Chevrel, who was born and raised in France before moving to the UK, but has since moved back to France with his wife Emma, will be 56 this year - on his 14th official birthday. He told NationalWorld that there had been occasions where, when trying to sign up for various things online, at a time "when all IT matrix were not as sophisticated and intelligent as now", the system would recognise him as well under the age limit as their online calendar would not acknowledge his real age.

Submitting his real birthdate when applying for things like bank accounts or insurance would prompt an automated message stating “you must be 18 or over”, even though he was in his 20s at the time. He said that this happens less in more recent years. But, fellow leapling Soryl has noted another birthdate related issue.

She says: "The only times I don’t like being born on a leap day are when I miss out on birthday rewards from loyalty programs at restaurants or shops. My friends will get a voucher emailed to them on their birthday, and I sometimes don’t if it’s not a leap year."