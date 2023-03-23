Amazon to donate 40,000 household essentials to support struggling families

Donations will be distributed from a community hub in Greater Manchester with mayor Andy Burnham hoping the “vital” project is “rolled out elsewhere” in the future

Thousands of struggling families will benefit from a new community hub backed by Amazon where around 40,000 household essentials will be donated.

Essential items including nappies, toiletries and homeware will be given to more than 50,000 families as part of a pilot scheme with Wigan and Leigh charity The Brick, based in Greater Manchester.

Donations will be distributed by local charity groups and care professionals including teachers, midwives and social workers.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham helped launch the project. Mr Burnham said he hoped to see the project rolled out across the wider region.

Amazon helped set up the warehouse operation at the site in Wigan with staffing, advice and an initial cash grant of £100,000.

The Wigan scheme is an extension of the “multibank” model first launched in Fife, Scotland, as “The Big House” last year. It supported 50,000 families in Fife, Edinburgh and the Lothians with more than 500,000 products donated.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham helped launch the project. (Image by PA)

‘This project is vital’

Mr Burnham said he is “delighted” to support the partnership and is “blown away by what has been achieved so far”.

He added: “Last year, Gordon Brown invited me to Fife to see for myself the work he was doing with Amazon and a local charity there to support thousands of families with essential household items. The project made a huge difference to people’s lives and that’s why I was determined to work with Gordon and Amazon to set up a pilot in Greater Manchester.

“Families in Wigan are struggling in this cost-of-living crisis and that is why this project is vital in helping those who need it most. I congratulate all those involved in this, and look forward to it being rolled out elsewhere."

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said he wanted to "applaud the combined efforts of The Brick charity and Amazon who have already provided 60,000 goods to families free of charge".

He added: “Brick by Brick is a path-breaking project that links companies who have surplus goods to charities who know the people who need them. And it is providing toiletries, bedding and furnishings, clothes and food with a delivery target for Greater Manchester as ambitious as in Scotland which has delivered 500,000 goods, worth around £10m in its first year."