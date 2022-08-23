The government handout is due to be paid just before the next Ofgem price cap for energy bills comes into force

The extent of the upcoming winter cost of living crisis will be laid bare later this week when Ofgem announces its next price cap for energy bills.

The government has introduced several cost of living payments mostly targeted at supporting vulnerable households.

People who receive disability benefits will get £150 this autumn (image: Adobe)

Alongside these payments, the government will give out a one-off £150 disability cost of living payment.

But when will this state support be paid out - and who is eligible to receive it?

Here’s what you need to know.

When will disability cost of living payment be paid?

The government has revealed that the disability cost of living payment will be paid out just days before the new Ofgem energy price cap comes into effect.

It will appear in eligible people’s accounts from 20 September 2022.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says the payment should arrive by the beginning of October at the latest.

It comes as the UK is set to find out the extent of the Ofgem energy price cap rise on Friday (26 August).

Most predictions suggest it will climb to at least £3,500 - around 80% higher than the current cap.

The government said the disability support was an acknowledgment of the higher costs disabled people often face for things like care and mobility.

The disability cost of living payment will be given out in addition to the other government support (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Who is eligible for disability cost of living payment?

The disability cost of living payment is set to be received by six million people, according to the government.

To receive the £150 government support, you have to meet specific criteria set out by the DWP.

People receiving the following disability benefits are eligible:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

Those who received payments of these benefits either on 25 May 2022 (or backdated to this date) can get the £150 support.

So, if you have just started receiving disability benefits, you could be set to miss out.

People who have had confirmation of their disability benefits for 25 May are set to receive the handout on or very soon after 20 September.

Energy bills are set to soar from October (image: Getty Images)

If you are still awaiting confirmation, or are waiting to have your disability benefits eligibility assessed, the process may take longer.

The £150 support will be paid in addition to the other cost of living payments the government has announced for people on other forms of benefit and the universal energy bills grant.

What do I need to do to get cost of living payment?

As with all of the other government cost of living payments, the one-off disability support will be paid to you automatically.

So, you do not need to do anything to get the payment.

There have been several scams that have used the government cost of living crisis support payments to attempt to defraud people.