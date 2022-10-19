The new coins celebrate 25 years since Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was published

The commemorative coins celebrate 25 years since JK Rowling’s hugely popular novel Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was first published in the UK in 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing.

The Harry Potter coins will feature portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and the King (Photo: PA)

The first two coins in the magical collection will launch this year and will feature the portrait of the late Queen. The final two coins, which are due to launch next year, are set to feature the portrait of King Charles III.

The Royal Mint is expecting the coins to be in high demand and said its Harry Potter collection will be one of “a small number” that will see a change of portrait during the series.

Ffion Gwillim, the Royal Mint designer who modelled the artwork onto coins, said: “The Harry Potter illustrations are so iconic and recognisable.”

Where can I buy the Harry Potter coins?

The first coin in the series depicts Harry Potter himself and is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website.

Prices range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated 50p to £5,215 for a £200 denomination gold Harry Potter coin. A colour version of the Harry Potter 50p is available for £20.

An official 50p coin featuring Harry Potter to celebrate 25 years since the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone (Photo: PA)

Other coins in the collection will feature the Hogwarts Express, Professor Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “As the official maker of UK coins, we are delighted to make a spellbinding coin collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

“The first coin in the collection, celebrating Harry Potter, will be available for collectors and fans to buy from today.”

When will King Charles coins enter circulation?

Coins featuring the portrait of King Charles will gradually start to enter circulation from December, and will co-circulate with the Queen’s currency.

The Royal Mint says the King’s image will first appear on 50p coins and in keeping with tradition, his portrait will face to the left - the opposite direction to the Queen. The reverse of the 50p features a design that originally appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown.

Ms Howell said King Charles worked closely with sculptor Martin Jennings and personally approved the effigy for the coin.

The Latin inscription surrounding the effigy reads: “• CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D • 5 POUNDS • 2022” which translates to: “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith”.

The design was created by artist John Bergdahl in collaboration with the Royal Mint and will form part of a wider memorial coin collection.

A commemorative £5 coin has also been created that features two new portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the back.

It was struck to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, and includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield.

In between each shield is an emblem of the home nations; a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek.