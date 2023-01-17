Fans of the cleaning guru recommend a £1 product to keep water at bay

The UK experienced its coldest night of the year so far after freezing conditions hit the country.

Temperatures plunged as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, on Monday night (16 January) as the cold snap continued, with parts of the south West waking to heavy snowfall. Lows of -8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, -8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland, and -7.7C in Sennybridge in Powys, Wales.

Snow and ice warnings are in place across much of the country, with the Met Office warning the wintry weather will last throughout the week.

An amber warning for snow in northern Scotland has been issued until 11.59pm on Tuesday, while yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for most of Northern Ireland and parts of the North West, Midlands and Wales from noon on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, and in the South West from 6pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday. An ice warning covers much of the South from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

The freezing weather has caused dozens of road accidents and police are urging people to only travel if “absolutely necessary”.

But the cold snap also comes with another annoying downside that causes a problem inside the home. You may have noticed an annoying layer of condensation appear on your windows in the morning thanks to the chilly weather. This occurs when warm air collides with cold surfaces, or when there is too much humidity in your home. When the warm air hits cold surfaces, like windows, it cools down quickly forming droplets of water on the surface.

If left untreated, the water can cause mould and mildew to grow on the window seal which can lead to damp and impact your health, so it is best to tackle it as soon as you spot it.

Fans of Mrs Hinch recommend a £1 product to keep water at bay (Photo: Sophie Hinchliffe / Instagram / Adobe)

What do Mrs Hinch fans recommend?

Wiping down your windows each morning with a towel is one way to tackle the problem of condensation, although this method can be very time consuming. Instead, fans of cleaning guru Sophie Hinchliffe, best known as Mrs Hinch, recommend trying a simple hack that can cost as little as £1.

Fans of Mrs Hinch have created their Facebook groups, including Mrs Hinch’s cleaning tips, dedicated to sharing her tips and recommendations. In one Facebook group, a user asked her fellow cleaning enthusiasts how to prevent condensation after finding it on her bedroom windows. Despite opening the windows and using moisture absorbers, the user said the windows were still drenched every morning.

Commenters on the post advised the woman to invest in a dehumidifier to tackle the problem, explaining that this would help to draw moisture out of the air and stop it building up on the windows.

One user wrote: “A dehumidifier will help massively”. Another agreed, adding: “I had the same problem. I tried everything. The only thing that worked was a dehumidifier. It’s excellent. Just put it in the hall. I have nothing on my windows now."

A third user commented: “I bought a dehumidifier and was surprised how much water it collected.”

"Try not to have big differences in temperature from day to night and invest in a good dehumidifier. I have the electric Q one for a three to five-bedroom house and you will be surprised how much it takes out even when set at low. Solved my problem”, said another.

A fifth user added: “I had the same problem so I bought a dehumidifier. It’s cheaper to run than having the heating on constantly."

You can buy an electric dehumidifier that plugs in to suck moisture from the air, but these can be expensive to buy and run.

Instead, Mrs Hinch fans recommend a cheaper option and advise buying a disposable dehumidifier instead. These can be found for as little as £1 from Poundshop.com for a pack of two.

Simply place the dehumidifiers near the windowsills around your home to help stop condensation building up and then throw them away once they are filled with water.

Other cheap solutions recommended by Mrs Hinch fans include investing in a window vacuum, using washing up liquid, opening windows to promote air circulation, or filling a plate or bowl with salt and placing it near the window to absorb moisture.

One Facebook user said: “Put plates of normal salt near windows. I had a caravan and when we had to shut it down for winter I used to do this for dampness. It totally worked and is so cheap!”

Another recommended: “Have the window open on the first latch. Enough for air to circulate but not enough to be cold.”