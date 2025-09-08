Support for an Extra Inheritance Tax Rises Among Gen Z, Falls Among Older Generations

An older couple look at letters containing important information.

New research has revealed a striking generational divide in attitudes towards inheritance tax across the country.

A YouGov survey analysed by Foxholes Care Home revealed strong support for introducing an extra inheritance tax among younger respondents compared to older generations.

The survey asked respondents whether they would support or oppose the idea of introducing an extra inheritance tax, paid by everyone who leaves savings after they die. This would be used to provide free long-term care for those who need it.

Should the long-term care of the elderly be funded by introducing extra inheritance tax? Responses 2nd September 2019 21st April 2025 Percentage Difference between 21/04/2025 and 02/09/2019 Support 14 32 128.5 Don't know 48 40 -16.66 Oppose 38 28 -26.3

Opposition to an extra inheritance tax is felt most strongly in the 65-plus category, with a 34.7% decline in support.

Opposition against an extra inheritance tax rise has increased by 12.06% since 2019.

Should the long-term care of the elderly be funded by introducing extra inheritance tax? Responses 65+ 2nd September 2019 21st April 2025 Percentage Difference between 21/04/2025 and 02/09/2019 Oppose 58 65 12.06 Don't know 19 20 5.26 Support 23 15 -34.7

Neil Gandecha at Foxholes Care Home commented, “Talking about inheritance isn’t easy, it can stir emotions, raise difficult questions, and even feel uncomfortable to bring up. But having these conversations early can prevent confusion, protect relationships, and ensure that your wishes are understood and respected. Approached with care and honesty, it’s a chance to give your loved ones clarity, peace of mind, and one less worry for the future.”

How to Talk to your Loved Ones about your Inheritance Wishes

“There are steps you can take to make your wishes clear.”

Preparation is Key

It is important to know exactly what you want to happen and why. A solicitor or financial adviser can help you make sure your wishes are realistic and legally sound before you share them. Anticipate reactions from family members in terms of how they may feel and plan responses accordingly.

Choose the Right Time and Place

Pick a calm, private place with no distractions and make sure everyone has enough time to talk things through without feeling rushed.

Be Open but Sensitive

Start with empathy, “I know this can be uncomfortable, but I want to make sure there’s clarity and no misunderstandings in the future.” Use “I” statements instead of “you” statements to avoid sounding accusatory.

Explain your reasoning

Share why you have made certain choices, especially if they might surprise or upset someone.

Encourage questions and feedback

Allow family members to express concerns and listen without interrupting. If disagreements arise, focus on finding understanding rather than immediate agreement.

Involve a neutral third party if needed

A solicitor, mediator, or trusted adviser can keep discussions productive and objective.

Follow-up in Writing

Summarise the conversation and confirm your wishes in legally binding documents (will, trust, letter of wishes) and let them know where the records are stored.

Keep it an ongoing Conversation

Life changes, and so may your plans. Revisit the topic if major events happen such as marriage, children or if properties are sold.

Neil Gandecha at Foxholes Care Home concludes, “Conversations about inheritance can feel daunting, but they’re ultimately acts of care. By being open, clear, and compassionate, you’re not just sharing financial plans, you’re protecting relationships, preventing misunderstandings, and making sure your wishes are honoured. While the topic may stir difficult emotions, it can also bring families closer through trust and mutual understanding. In the end, the greatest legacy is not just what you leave behind, but the peace of mind you give to the people you love.”